Fortnitemares 2026 Release Date Confirmed by Epic Games In New Teaser

Epic Games has confirmed the Fortnitemares 2026 release date and revealed that it’s launching next week. Here is when the Fortnite Halloween event releases in October and what players can expect from this year’s spooky celebration.

When Does Fortnitemares 2026 Start?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnitemares 2026 release date is on Thursday, October 1. The publisher announced the date in a post on X: “Nitemares really do come true, 10.1.” The first teaser image also revealed this year’s official slogan: “The Game Is Cursed.”

Videos by VICE

The tagline is fitting, given that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 has been themed around gaming. While the teaser art didn’t reveal any of this year’s collabs, it did show a corrupted and cracked version of the Fortnite Override pixel screen artwork.

This could mean we’ll get new Halloween-themed Override codes. The artwork also showed off the Fortnitemares 2026 logo, which looks similar to last year’s but has been run through a CRT filter. It’s a perfect mix of spooky and nostalgic.

Fortnitemares 2026 Collabs Rumored So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games

When the Override trailer was first released in August, it teased a Fortnite 99 Nights In the Forest crossover. The Roblox game is expected to be one of the Fortnitemares 2026 collabs. Like previous years, the Halloween event will introduce new crossovers throughout each week of October.

As we , this year’s biggest rumored crossover is Five Nights at Freddy’s. Epic Games hasn’t officially confirmed it, but dataminers have uncovered audio and game files that appear to be related to FNAF. There’s even speculation that we could get a Foxy Sprite.

Here are the crossovers rumored or leaked for Fortnitemares 2026 so far:

99 Nights In the Forest (Roblox)

Child’s Play (Chucky)

Five Nights at Freddy’s

The Purge

Beetlejuice

Trick ’r Treat

Obsession

For now, October 1 is the only detail Epic Games has confirmed in its teaser. We’ll have to wait for the full Fortnitemares reveal to see which rumored collabs make it into the event and whether the cursed Override artwork hints at new codes for players to redeem.