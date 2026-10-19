All Fortnitemares 2026 Shop Dates Leaked – Obsession, Slenderman, and More

The remaining Fortnitemares 2026 shop dates have reportedly been leaked by dataminers. Here is when Obsession and Slenderman are expected to come to Fortnite, as well as the remaining collab release dates this season.

Screenshot: Epic Games

It’s hard to believe, but we are now less than two weeks away from the end of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. Following the , however, we were still left in the dark over when many of the remaining Fortnitemares 2026 collabs would actually come out.

Videos by VICE

Dataminers have now reportedly revealed the remaining Fortnitemares 2026 shop dates for major crossovers such as Obsession, Slenderman, and Beetlejuice. For your convenience, here is a list of the leaked release dates:

Collab Release Date Release Time Obsession Wednesday, October 21 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Slenderman Thursday, October 22 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Beetlejuice Friday, October 23 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET HHN Bear (HamiKuma) Saturday, October 24 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Predator: Badlands Wednesday, October 28 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

These dates are based on leaks and could change ahead of an official announcement from Epic Games.

When Is Slenderman Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The leaked Slenderman Fortnite release date is Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. After initially being featured in the Fortnitemares 2026 trailer, the collab has largely been missing from this Halloween season.

As a result, many players have been eagerly awaiting the iconic creepypasta character’s release. If the leaked dates are accurate, we won’t have to wait much longer. At the time of writing, the full contents and pricing of the Slenderman collab have yet to be confirmed.

When Is Obsession Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Obsession Fortnite collab is reportedly dropping on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. According to dataminers, the crossover is expected to feature a Nikki skin. While we don’t have any official images of the cosmetic yet, leakers claim it will feature the character’s iconic red zebra-print top and skirt from the movie.

There is also a rumor that the Obsession Nikki skin might feature blood on her face. However, this remains unconfirmed, with speculation largely stemming from Fortnite’s recently added “animated blood” warning. We’ll have to wait for an official preview from Epic Games to see what the skin actually looks like.