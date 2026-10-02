Fortnitemares 2026 Shop Dates Revealed: Black Clover, Freddy Krueger, and More

Epic Games has revealed several Fortnitemares 2026 shop dates for its October event. From A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger to Black Clover and Hollow Knight, here is when you can buy the Halloween Fortnite skins in the Item Shop.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnitemares 2026 is now live, and we are already getting major Halloween collabs dropping in the battle royale. The month-long October event is starting out with a bang, as the Five Nights at Freddy’s skins were the first crossover to debut in the Item Shop. They can be purchased right now in the for 4,500 V-Bucks.

Videos by VICE

However, Epic Games has also confirmed the first two weeks of Fortnitemares 2026 shop dates on its social media accounts. The upcoming Halloween crossovers include Black Clover, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Hollow Knight.

For your convenience, here are all the shop dates confirmed so far:

Collab or Item Item Shop Release Date Five Nights at Freddy’s Thursday, October 1, 2026 Nitemare Hack Bundle Thursday, October 1, 2026 A Nightmare on Elm Street: Freddy Krueger Skin Friday, October 2, 2026 Bunny Mummy Quest Pack Friday, October 2, 2026 Black Clover Saturday, October 3, 2026 Rowena Rabbit Sidekick Sunday, October 4, 2026 Halloween Horror Nights Monday, October 5, 2026 Scream: Ghost Face Skin Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Hollow Knight Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Screenshot: Epic Games

Note: We’ll update the above list as we get new confirmed shop dates from Epic Games.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Although Epic Games has revealed the schedule above, several Fortnitemares 2026 skins and bundles still don’t have confirmed release dates. Here are the remaining crossovers and items awaiting shop dates:

Beetlejuice

The Purge: Election Year

99 Nights in the Forest: The Deer Skin

The Deer Skin Lost Dolls Trio Bundle

Slender Man

Obsession

Predator: Badlands

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Black Clover Fortnite release date is Saturday, October 3, 2026. However, we now know which characters are expected to be included in the collab thanks to datamine leaks:

Noelle

Asta

Yuno

If you’ve been waiting for Black Clover to come to Fortnite, you won’t have to wait much longer. The anime crossover is arriving this Saturday during the opening weekend of Fortnitemares 2026.

Halloween Horror Nights Fortnite Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games is bringing characters from Halloween Horror Nights to the battle royale on Monday, October 5, 2026. Based on the promotional image, it looks like we are getting Jack the Clown and the zombie teddy bear Hamikuma.

As we mentioned above, there are still many Fortnitemares 2026 collab release dates that have yet to be announced. The Obsession Fortnite skins are currently expected to drop after the October 15 patch, although their exact shop date hasn’t been confirmed.

Even with more dates still to come, the first week is already packed. Between Freddy Krueger, Black Clover, and Hollow Knight, there’s a lot competing for your V-Bucks this Halloween. We’ll update the schedule as Epic Games confirms more Fortnitemares 2026 shop dates.