Fortnite’s South Park Collab Details Leak, And It’s Bigger Than Expected

Fortnite’s rumored crossover with South Park will include mech skins, in-game items, and at least one new boss on the map if the latest leak proves to be true. The crossover hasn’t been officially announced by Epic yet, but a leaker who has accurately predicted Fortnite content in the past, HYPEX, is suggesting that the crossover will go far beyond just a few new skins in the in-game shop.

What content will Fortnite x South Park include?

screenshot: X

The new details come from the HYPEX account on X. The account specializes in Fortnite leaks and news and has predicted accurate event details in the past. The list of content detailed in the leak suggests that the South Park collab is poised to be a major event in the game when it arrives.

Videos by VICE

According to HYPEX, the upcoming South Park content in Fortnite will include:

MULTIPLE SKINS AS MECHS

Rift Anomaly: “Everyone Kills Kenny”

At least 1 Boss on the map

Stick of Truth Mythic

Respawn Token/Medallion

Unknown Consumable

& more..

The mech skins would follow a consistent trend of Fortnite making particularly small character models larger to match the hit box and visibility of a standard character. The recent Simpsons-inspired season used the same technique with both Bart and Lisa’s skins. Before that, the same strategy was also used during the Rick and Morty collaboration.

screenshot: Epic games

Although this solution keeps things fair in the game, some vocal Fortnite fans have complained in the past about these shorter characters not getting skins that more accurately match their appearances from the corresponding source material.

What is the stick of Truth mythic?

Screenshot: Ubisoft

At this point, it’s unclear what the Stick of Truth item is or what it will do in the game. The name is a reference to the critically-acclaimed 2014 South Park video game, so it’s possible that the item will connect back to the story from that Ubisoft RPG.

Mythic items in Fortnite are the highest rarity and are often quite powerful. It’s not uncommon for mythic items to drop after boss fights, so it’s possible the Stick of Truth could have a connection to the new boss that is rumored to be coming, as well.

Rift Anomaly: “Everyone Kills Kenny” details

Rift Anomalies in Fortnite are new rules that modify the game in some way whenever they appear. For those who aren’t familiar South Park’s long-time running joke, Kenny dies in nearly every episode of the series and always returns, without explanation, for the next episode. According to the leak, this Rift Anomaly would pay homage to Kenny’s many deaths by allowing players to gain a respawn token or medallion that allows them to respawn immediately after being eliminated. This is in line with a self-revive item being added to Fortnite in Chapter 7.

Keep in mind that, along with the rest of the details from HYPEX, the Everyone Kills Kenny Rift Anomaly has not been confirmed by Epic. That means that the exact details of how it will work, assuming it is going to happen, could be different than what has been apparently leaked so far.

When Does the Fortnite x South Park Crossover begin?

Although rumors about the South Park collab have been swirling since before Chapter 7 began, there still has not been an official confirmation or release date from Epic at this point. Fortnite’s newest chapter just kicked off and the game is also about to begin its annual winter holiday.

Fans can keep their fingers crossed that the Fortnite x South Park collab could still land somewhere in the game’s busy December calendar of events, but it may also be possible that gamers will have to wait until 2026 before Kyle, Stan, Kenny, and Cartman can be added to their lockers.