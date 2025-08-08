Forza Devs Promise Continued Support for Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5

Following a significant layoff across multiple Xbox studios, a tweet from the Forza Motorsport account on social media assures that both Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5 will continue to be supported.

But the question remains: What does that actually mean? Because it doesn’t sound like a new game is on the way.

Videos by VICE

Dear Forza Community, we know many of you have questions about what’s next for the Forza franchise, and we appreciate the support of our incredible community. We wanted to assure players that Turn 10 and Playground Games will continue to support Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon… pic.twitter.com/0PPLgo44aP — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) August 7, 2025

Supporting games that are already out is fine, but are there new games coming?

It’s one thing to say that more content is coming for a game that already exists. However, that doesn’t really address the future of the franchise. “Support” doesn’t mean continuance. The blog post that the tweet links to mentions the return of the Track Toys Tour:

“Dive into the Track Toys Tour, which has now permanently returned to Forza Motorsport alongside its associated reward car: the 2019 Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935. Track Toys Tour is the second Featured Tour to be re-activated in Career mode, and all four of its series, in addition to its Reward Showcase, can be played at any time”.

“At the start of each month, we will bring back an additional Tour to the game. Up next is the Ringer Tour on September 4. This cadence will continue until all of the Tours have returned”.

Which is cool and all. However, given that many people were laid off, it’s unusual to phrase the tweet in that way. Fred Russell, one of the laid-off devs, posted this in July. According to him, Motorsport has been “shuttered.”

It stands to reason that we shouldn’t expect a new entry in the Forza Motorsport franchise. And it’s a shame, because losing competition in these games makes things worse, especially when you’re talking sports games.

Forza Horizon has already done crazy numbers on PlayStation. Imagine what Motorsport could do, given that some people weren’t thrilled with how Gran Turismo 7 shook out.

We’re all missing out.