‘Forza Horizon 4’ Is a Living Impressionist Landscape

On Waypoint Radio 193, Austin, Danielle, Rob, and Natalie discuss Rob’s recent reverie in Forza Horizon 4, Natalie had her dessert first in Super Mario Party, Danielle is catching up with Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Austin has a surprising amount to say about Xbox Game Pass.

Discussed: Forza Horizon 4, Super Mario Party, Paper Mario series, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Life is Strange 2, Kentucky Route 0, Oxenfree, Xbox Game Pass.



Videos by VICE

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by Waypoint’s forums to share them!