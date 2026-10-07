Playground Games Responds to Forza Horizon 6 Backlash as PS5 Release Is Delayed

Playground Games has finally responded to player backlash over Forza Horizon 6. After months of silence, the British studio has revealed how it plans to address player feedback. Forza Horizon 6 PS5 is also reportedly delayed to 2027.

Playground Games Addresses Forza Horizon 6 Player Feedback

Screenshot; Xbox

When Forza Horizon 6 launched in May, it received overwhelmingly positive reviews, even scoring a 90 on Metacritic. However, months after its release, the Xbox racing game has faced growing backlash from players over the studio’s lack of communication and meaningful updates. Playground Games has now responded to those complaints online.

Videos by VICE

In a statement , Playground Games acknowledged its lack of communication with Forza Horizon 6 players: “We’re reading all your comments about Forza Horizon 6, and we realise that we haven’t been talking with you as much as we could be.”

A message from the team: pic.twitter.com/uwwbzbY4i4 — Playground Games (@WeArePlayground) October 6, 2026

The studio then promised it would start addressing player feedback. “While we continue to deliver regular content and fixes into the game, we want you to know we hear your feedback about our post-launch updates and we’re looking into future changes to both in-game content and the ways we communicate with you. Stay tuned!”

Why Is Forza horizon 6 Getting Backlash?

Although many agree Forza Horizon 6 is an incredible game, players have been unhappy with its post-launch updates and support. The Xbox title recently went from having a “Very Positive” user rating on Steam to now sitting at “Mixed.”

Here are some of the biggest complaints players have had about Forza Horizon 6:

Repetitive content and Playlist FOMO

Lack of customization

Crashes and save issues

Multiplayer problems

Age verification

Moderation issues

However, one of the biggest issues players have been complaining about is the lack of communication from Playground Games. Since Forza Horizon 6 dropped back in May, the team has mostly been radio silent, which the studio acknowledged in its recent response to player feedback.

Forza Horizon 6 PS5 Release Delayed to 2027

Screenshot: Xbox, PlayStation

Following Playground Games response, insider that the Forza Horizon 6 PS5 release date has been delayed to January 26, 2027. Despite the title originally being promised for 2026, it’s now being reported that it’s being delayed into next year.

At time of writing this article, Playground Games has not directly responded or acknowledged the reported delay. So for now, we should take this latest report with a grain of salt. However, based on their latest statement, it appears Playground Games will be communicating more frequently with players. So if it’s true, we should hear about the delay soon!