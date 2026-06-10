Forza Horizon 6 Bug is Making Players Lose Everything

Gamers have been enjoying blasting through Japan’s countrysides, mountains, and dense Tokyo City since Forza Horizon 6 released last month, but one mysterious bug is causing major heartbreak for some Horizon Festival goers.

Forza Horizon 6 bug is wiping progress

screenshot: Playground games

Japan had been a setting Horizon fans have been dreaming of for a long time, and Forza Horizon 6 delivers an incredible driving playground that spans from the busy Tokyo streets all the way to the snowy mountains up north. It’s one of the best-reviewed games of 2026 so far, and is even considered by some to be one of the very best entries in the series.

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It’s not all about doing the game’s countless races and PR stunt challenges, though, as Forza Horizon 6 has a ton for players to collect, too. There are over 600 cars to earn or buy, hundreds of mascots and bonus board collectibles to smash through all over the map, and numerous story-based experiences to discover. It can take a player hundreds of hours to see and experience all that Forza Horizon 6 has to offer.

Xbox quick resume is a possible culprit on console

screenshot: Playground Games

Some Forza Horizon 6 players have been running into an . All collected cars, all earned credits, collectibles, races, and more are all fully reset. This is happening to players on Xbox and PC, and there seem to be different potential causes on each platform. On Xbox, some players who’ve been hit by the bug point to having used the console’s Quick Resume feature, which has been known to cause similar save wipe issues with other games in the past.

For players on PC, progress has been reported to be wiped after rebooting the game following crashes. Additionally, there’s a small list of cars that have been linked to the bug by players. Interacting with them in any way in the garage could spell trouble:

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000QV

1993 Schuppan 962CR

1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta

2003 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

2017 Ford M-Sport Fiesta RS

2019 Porsche #70 Motorsport 945

2020 Wuling Sunshine S Forza Edition

This is such an unfortunate bug for a game that’s otherwise nearly perfect in all it sets out to do. Hopefully Playground Games is aware of the issue and is able to implement a fix sometime soon, though some players who’ve encountered similar issues going all the way back to Forza Horizon 4 are more pessimistic about a fix being possible. For now, players on PC would be wise to back up their saves, and those on Xbox should avoid having Forza Horizon 6 suspended with Quick Resume for the time being.

Fora Horizon 6 is available on Xbox and PC.