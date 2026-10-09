Forza Horizon 6 Confirms PS5 Release Date and First Premium Expansion Details

It’s nearly time for PS5 gamers to get in on the Forza Horizon 6 action and to help build a bit of extra hype, Playground Games also just confirmed some new details about the racing game’s first premium expansion release.

Forza Horizon 6 First PRemium Expansion Arrives January 21, 2027

Screenshot: Playground Games

Playground Games just confirmed that the first Premium Expansion for Forza Horizon 6 is coming to all platforms on January 21, 2027.

Videos by VICE

This upcoming expansion will be included with the Forza Horizon 6 Premium Edition, Premium Upgrade and Expansions Bundle at no additional cost, and will also be available to purchase separately.

The upcoming expansion arrives just in time for the game’s PS5 launch, as well. Forza Horizon 6 Standard and Deluxe Editions will be released on January 26, 2027 for PS5 gamers, with Early Access for Premium Edition owners starting five days earlier on January 21. Forza Horizon 6 will also be available on disc for PS5 at supporting retailers.

Shoppers who pre-order any edition of Forza Horizon 6 on the PlayStation Store get a pre-tuned Ferrari J50 that will be added to their garage once they start playing the game and complete the prologue.

The Forza Horizon 6 Premium Edition includes:

PS5 Early Access: Play 5 Days Early Starting January 21, 2027

Includes the full game

VIP Membership

Welcome Pack

Car Pass

Time Attack Car Pack

Italian Passion Car Pack

Expansion 1 (coming January 21, 2027)

Expansion 2 (available at a later date)

More specific details about the upcoming premium expansion content will likely arrive closer to the new year. Players can also expect a free content update for all players that will arrive alongside the launch of the new premium expansion content. More details about the free update are also going to be shared closer to the release date.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Forza Horizon 6 details as the PS5 launch and the first premium expansion release date get closer.

Forza Horizon 6 is available now on PC and Xbox Series consoles. The game releases for PS5 on January 26, 2027.