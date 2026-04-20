Forza Horizon 6 Gets Limited Edition Xbox Controller and Headset

In exactly a month from now Xbox gamers will be exploring Japan in Forza Horizon 6, and Xbox is releasing a limited edition controller and headset for fans who want to take their adventure to another level.

Forza Horizon 6 is out next month

screenshot: xbox

Forza Horizon is Xbox’s premier driving adventure franchise, and its sixth installment is getting ready to roll out next month, on May 19. Setting has always been an integral part of the Forza Horizon experience, and for the longest time Japan has been a dream location for fans; that dream is about to come true.

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Forza Horizon 6‘s Japan is looking to offer an impressive number of biomes for players to drive across and explore. Developer Playground Games already confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 is the largest map in the series, with its Tokyo area also boasted to be bigger and more intricate than any other Forza Horizon city.

Xbox reveals trio of Forza Horizon 6 accessories

The breathtaking landscapes of Japan await 🌸



Gear up with new @ForzaHorizon 6 Limited Edition Controller and Headset: https://t.co/CTQLAxlrP1 pic.twitter.com/bcUFFcoLMQ — Xbox (@Xbox) April 20, 2026

With just one more month to go until the release of Forza Horizon 6, Xbox has unveiled its suite of limited edition accessories based on the in-game Horizon Festival, which include a controller, its separate 8BitDo charging dock, and a wireless Xbox headset. Each of these items are available for preorder today, with release dates for the controller and headset confirmed for May 19, Forza Horizon 6‘s launch day. The charging dock ships out a few weeks later, on June 8.

Perhaps the most eye-catching item of the bunch is the translucent blue Xbox controller, which will cost Forza fans $89.99. A chaotic flurry of lime green and hot pink shapes populate the face and buttons of the controller, with what appears to be a green road winding its way across the device, resembling the twisting roads that appear on Forza Horizon‘s huge world maps. Of course, such a premium controller also features rubberized grips, which is almost a must for a special edition controller based on a racing game. The separate 8BitDo charging dock costs just $34.99 and closely matches the controller’s design with identical colors and shapes.

As for the limited edition headset, it’s primarily white, and its ear cups and headband are adorned with the same blue, green, and pink colors. The classic Forza racing line appears in green on one of the ear pieces, and even the inside of the ear cups and the microphone are covered with designs. The word “Horizon” is boldly printed in pink across the top band of the headset as well. It’s not all visual, though, as the headset’s audio cues for being powered on and pairing emit the blood-pumping sound of an engine revving. The headset is the most expensive piece in this limited edition Forza Horizon 6 accessory lineup, costing $134.99.

2021’s Forza Horizon 5 was largely considered to be one of the greatest racing games ever made, even garnering Game of the Year-level praise across the industry. Forza Horizon 6 is about to take gamers on a journey to a location fans have dreamed about since the series’ inception in 2012. It’ll be fascinating to see whether Forza Horizon 6 is able to top its predecessor when it releases in a month.

Forza Horizon 6 is coming to Xbox and PC on May 19, and is confirmed to be coming to PlayStation later in 2026.