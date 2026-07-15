Forza Horizon 6 Is Adding A Ton of New Content Over The Next Four Weeks

Forza Horizon 6’s Italian Exotic update has arrived and there is a ton of new content for players to check out, including some brand-new to Horizon cars.

Now that the Italian Exotics update is live, the Italian Passion Car Pack is available. Players who have the Forza Horizon 6 Premium Edition are able to begin driving the 4 new-to-Horizon cars that are included now. For everyone else, the Car Pack is also available for separate purchase on the Microsoft Store and Steam.

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There will be other additions happening over the coming month, as well. Playground has confirmed 10 cars that will be available to collect over the next four weeks during the Italian Exotic takeover.

Here is the full list of new cars that are arriving and how players can collect them:

1984 De Tomaso Pantera GT5 earn 20 points during the Summer Season

2004 Maserati MC12 earn 40 points during the Summer Season

2017 Abarth 124 Spider earn 20 points during the Autumn Season

2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO earn 40 points during the Autumn Season

1982 Lancia 037 Stradale earn 20 points during the Winter Season

2020 Ferrari Roma earn 40 points during the Winter Season

2022 Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder earn 20 points during the Spring Season

2022 Pagani Huayra R earn 40 points during the Spring Season

2024 Lamborghini Temerario earn 80 points over the course of the whole series

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB earn 160 points over the course of the whole series



That’s a lot of homework that Forza Horizon 6 players can dive into over the next few weeks.

The update is also making some other improvements to the game including:

Improvements have been made to reduce excessive AI collisions on corner entries.

Fixed an issue causing the LINK Clean Sweep Skill to not be counted.

Removed Auction House price cap for cars not purchasable in the Autoshow.

Fixes have been applied to numerous exploits, including XP and credit farming using Auto Drive while AFK, Skill Points farming from Estates, and making yourself un-challengeable in The Eliminator by disabling head-to-head races.

Forza Horizon 6 will also implement a full leaderboard wipe to give remove records that may have been obtained through exploits or glitches and give the rankings a clean slate.

Be sure to check back soon for lots of Forza Horizon 6 news and updates.

Forza Horizon 6 is available now on PC and Xbox Series consoles.