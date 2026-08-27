Forza Horizon 6 PS5 Release Date Might Be Delayed to 2027

The Forza Horizon 6 PS5 release date has reportedly been delayed. Although Microsoft previously announced that the racing game would arrive on PlayStation 5 later in 2026, a new report claims that Sony players may now have to wait until 2027.

Screenshot; Xbox

Forza Horizon 6 launched on Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 19, with Playground Games promising that a PS5 version would follow later in 2026. However, four months after its initial release, Microsoft has still not announced when the game is coming to Sony’s console.

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This led YouTuber Colt Eastwood to recently speculate that Playground Games may have quietly delayed the PS5 port until 2027. Interestingly, veteran games journalist and insider Tom Warren responded to the post and said: “I’m not expecting to see Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 in 2026.”

Screenshot: X @TomWarren

While Warren didn’t reveal any additional details, his response strongly suggests that the PS5 version might be pushed into next year. Of course, Microsoft and Playground Games have not officially announced a delay yet, so take this report with a grain of salt for now. Even Warren said “expects” which isn’t a hard confirmation.

Forza Horizon 6 Is Still Coming to PS5

Screenshot: X @TomWarren

The good news is that Forza Horizon 6 has not been canceled for PlayStation 5. When another player asked whether the game was still coming to Sony’s console, Warren clarified: “It’s definitely still releasing.”

This is especially noteworthy following Microsoft’s recent decision to make games such as Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution . However, the company previously stated that games already announced for multiple platforms would still be released as planned.

So, while the Forza Horizon 6 PlayStation 5 release date may have slipped into 2027, PlayStation players will still be able to explore the game’s massive Japan map eventually. Hopefully, Playground Games will provide an official update on the port soon.