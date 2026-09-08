Forza Horizon 6 PS5 Release Window Confirmed

Despite rumors of delays, it sounds like Playground Games is still on track to launch Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 in the very near future.

Forza Horizon 5 Confirms 2026 Release Window for PS5

Forza Horizon 6 released earlier this year in May for PC and Xbox console gamers. The game was met with positive reviews and reactions from both critics and players. Playground Games has kept the game updated with frequent events and new vehicle drops and it seems to still be thriving about four months after its original launch.

Videos by VICE

Sony PlayStation 5 console owners havent had a chance to start exploring Japan in the game quite yet, but that wait may be coming to an end soon. According to the latest update from the game’s developers, PS5 owners will be able to join in the fun before 2026 comes to an end.

“If you’re planning your trip to Discover Japan on PlayStation 5, stay tuned! Forza Horizon 6 will be releasing on PS5 later this year, and you can add the game to your Wishlist on the PlayStation Store to be notified of availability.”

The news was buried towards the bottom of a larger post focused on the Drift Attack, which is available today, and British Automotive Takeover updates.

“Keep your seatbelts fastened, turn off traction control and get ready for lots of oversteer and tire smoke in Drift Attack, the permanent new feature available today with Forza Horizon 6’s latest update: British Automotive.

In addition to Drift Attack, the British Automotive update celebrates the legends of British engineering with the British Automotive Takeover by the Horizon Stadium and 3 new-to-Horizon cars to obtain from the Festival Playlist featuring the 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed, 2019 Ginetta G40 Junior and 2006 Vauxhall Astra VXR.”

This is exciting news for PS5 owners and hopefully a more concrete release date will be revealed sometime early this fall. It would make sense for the game to be on store shelves and the digital storefront in time for the holiday shopping season, so it will be interesting to see if the release arrives in time for that November and December period.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Forza Horizon and Playground Games news and updates.

Forza Horizon 6 is available now on PC and Xbox Series consoles. The PS5 release is expected before the end of the calendar year.