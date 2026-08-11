Forza Horizon 6 Reveals 10 Cars Available During Series 4

Forza Horizon 6 players are about to get an exciting content drop that will offer the chance to collect 10 cars over the next four weeks.

All Forza Horizon 6 Series 4 Horizon PlayList Cars

Screenshot: Playground Games

Forza Horizon 6 launched in May of this year, but the Playground Games racing title is still dropping new content and giving car fans plenty of reasons to stay engaged and revisit the adventures in Japan.

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The newest content drop arrives with Series 4 and runs from August 13 through September 10, 2026. During this four week span, players will be able to enjoy new cars and the new temporary time attack circuit as part of the Series 4 Horizon Playlist ‘Horizon Mascot Party.’

“Horizon Mascot Party features 10 Series Reward cars to collect – three of which are new-to-Horizon. These include the 1970 Honda N600, 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and 2018 Exomotive Exocet Sport V8 XP-5.”

All vehicles up for grabs during Series 4:

2018 Exomotive Exocet Sport V8 XP-5 (earn 20 points during the Summer Season)

1969 Datsun 2000 Roadster (earn 40 points during the Summer Season)

2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (earn 20 points during the Autumn Season)

2016 Abarth 695 Biposto (earn 40 points during the Autumn Season)

1974 Toyota Celica GT (earn 20 points during the Winter Season)

1989 Toyota MR2 SC (earn 40 points during the Winter Season)

1988 Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R (earn 20 points during the Spring Season)

1968 Dodge Dart HEMI Super Stock (earn 40 points during the Spring Season)

1970 Honda N600 (earn 80 points over the course of the whole ‘Horizon Mascot Party’ series)

1967 Renault 8 Gordini (earn 160 points over the course of the whole ‘Horizon Mascot Party’ series)

EdaMame Time Attack Circuit Details

In addition to coming back to add to their car collection, many players may want to check out the new Time Attack Circuit while it’s available.

Forza Horizon 6’s Time Attack Circuits challenge you to set the fastest lap time across multiple grassroots circuits, from high-speed road circuits to thrilling offroad adventure parks. You can also compete with your friends in real-time on the Convoy Leaderboard, which shows your Convoy’s current best lap times on the circuit.

“To celebrate the Horizon Mascot Party, we’ve added a new temporary Time Attack Circuit for this series only. Turn up at the mascot-themed Edamame Time Attack Circuit in your favorite car and achieve your fastest lap time for the in-world Leaderboard. Remember, these Leaderboards show your best time at your car’s current PI level, your next rival, and the global top 3, before resetting in the next season.”

That should give players plenty of new content to check out as soon as Series 4 kicks off and all the new content and challenges become available.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Forza Horizon 6 news and updates.

Forza Horizon 6 is available now on PC and Xbox Series consoles.