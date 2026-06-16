Forza Horizon 6 Update Brings Bug Fixes and a Free New Car For Everyone

Forza Horizon 6 drops its Series 2 update to hotfix The Eliminator issue and reward players with a surprise new set of wheels.

Forza Horizon 6 Players Receive 2021 McLaren Sabre

After a dramatic few days of drama, Forza Horizon 6 has dropped a hotfix to address The Eliminator exploit and restore order to the hit racing game. The new update is live now and is full of small tweaks and improvements across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.

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According to Forza Support:

“We currently plan to reintroduce The Eliminator in #ForzaHorizon6 as soon as possible as part of a hotfix. Additionally, as a gesture of goodwill, we will be sending all players the 2021 McLaren Sabre alongside the hotfix.”

Although some players who had taken advantage of the exploit may be losing a ton of in-game cash, most of the community is likely happy to have this issue taken care of. Additionally, the perk of receiving the 2021 McLaren Sabre is also an exciting surprise.

Some of the other highlights from the patch include:

Performance and stability fixes.

Fixed an issue where launching the game after running Benchmark Mode would take longer than expected.

Improvements to difficulty balancing.

Fixed an issue with Drivatar race start behaviour.

Improvements to audio performance on lower specification devices.

Adjusted the volume of the air vents on the 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV.

Fixed an issue with the Screechy Clean Badge where progress would only count during a Touge Event.

Fixed an issue where the Leaderboards would sometimes display the wrong drivetrain.

Fixed an issue with Convoy Leaderboards where times may not appear consistently for all players in the Convoy at Drag Meets and Time Attack Circuits.

Added a Roads Driven percentage to the Region Overview.

Fixed an issue where two road nodes would never be marked as Undiscovered.

Fixed inconsistencies in Road Discovery between the Mini Map and World Map.

Fixed an issue where some players did not unlock Level 12 in Horizon Play until they entered another race Event.

Adjustments have been made to the amount of XP required between Level 26 and Level 100 in Horizon Play. This will significantly reduce the time required to earn the ‘Maxed Out’ Achievement.

That should be just about everything Forza Horizon 6 players need to know about the latest update. Players who are still experiencing issues with save data loss can visit the Forza Support article for help on that recurring problem.

Be sure to check back soon for more Forza Horizon 6 news and updates.

Forza Horizon 6 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.