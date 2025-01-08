VICE
‘Forza Motorsport’ Is Back With Another Massive Update — And a New BMW Tour

‘Forza Motorsport’ decided to kick off the new year with a major update, including a whole new BMW Tour players can partake in!

Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios
When it comes to my gaming tastes and “realistic” racing games, I usually admire them from afar. But, even I can admit when a franchise like Forza Motorsport makes the most of its hyper-realistic visuals. So, Forza fans have been doubly blessed to start their 2025! For starters, you’re receiving a massive update. Additionally? You get to enjoy a brand-new BMW Tour! So, let’s stop all the yappin’, eh? Let’s see what new BMW digs Forza Motorsport players can get into!

‘forza motorsport’ BMW tour update 16 details

‘Forza Motorsport’ Game Content and Events Update [All Platforms]  

Car Audio

  • Updated car audio for the following vehicles based on community feedback:
    • 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 (Cockpit audio only)
    • 2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari

Environment Art

  • Reverted the following tracks and locations to their original in-game branding:
    • Homestead-Miami Speedway
    • Hakone
    • Maple Valley
    • Homespace

Livery Gift

  • All players will receive a free Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Gold Livery for the 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R. Look for the in-game popup to confirm your reward and go to the “My Designs” menu to apply it.

‘Forza Motorsport’ BMW Career Events Update

  • Featured Tour: BMW Tour (Available from Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am PT)
    • Early M (Starts Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC)
      • Silverstone – International Circuit
      • Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
      • Hockenheim – National Circuit
      • Mugello – Club Circuit
    • BMW Motorsport GT (Starts Jan. 15 4pm PT | Jan. 16 12am UTC)
      • Watkins Glen – Full Circuit
      • Daytona – Sports Car Course
      • Road Atlanta – Full Circuit
      • Le Mans – Full Circuit
    • Modern M (Starts Jan. 22 4pm PT | Jan. 23 12am UTC)
      • Catalunya – Grand Prix Circuit
      • Brands Hatch – Grand Prix Circuit
      • Suzuka – Full Circuit
      • Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit
    • BMW Motorsport Endurance (Starts Jan. 29 4pm PT | Jan. 30 12am UTC)
      • Sebring – Full Circuit
      • Le Mans – Full Circuit
      • Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit
      • Laguna Seca – Full Circuit
    • Reward Showcase (Complete all BMW Tour series)
      • Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit

‘Forza Motorsport’ BMW Update — Open Class Events

  • Open Class Tour (Available from Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am UTC)
    • D Class Series
      • Laguna Seca – Short Circuit
      • Hockenheim – Short Circuit
      • Hakone – Club Circuit
    • C Class Series
      • Maple Valley – Short Circuit
      • Virginia International Raceway – South Circuit
      • Lime Rock – South Chicane Circuit
    • B Class Series
      • Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit
      • Laguna Seca – Short Circuit
      • Catalunya – National Alt Circuit
    • A Class Series
      • Silverstone – International Circuit
      • Indianapolis – Grand Prix Circuit
      • Yas Marina – North Circuit
    • S Class Series
      • Watkins Glen – Full Circuit 
      • Suzuka – Full Circuit
      • Maple Valley – Full Circuit
    • R Class Series
      • Le Mans – Full Circuit
      • Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit
      • Hockenheim – National Circuit
    • Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Tour series)
      • Catalunya – Grand Prix Circuit

Reward Cars

  • BMW Tour: 2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3
  • Open Class Tour: 1976 #1 BMW 3.0 CSL

Showroom Cars

The following cars have been added to the Showroom for all Forza Motorsport players:

  • 2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8
  • 2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2
  • 2010 BMW M6 Coupe
  • 2009 BMW M5
  • 2008 BMW M3
  • 2003 BMW M5

Two of these cars can also be obtained from the Challenge Hub during BMW Month, the new-to-Motorsport 2023 BMW #25 Team RLL M Hybrid V8 and 2020 Formula Drift #91 M2.

Spotlight Cars

BMW Month will showcase five Spotlight cars in the Showroom, one per week. Spotlight cars can be used in the BMW Tour and Spotlight Rivals, as well as to complete Challenge Hub objectives.

Spotlight CarDiscount StartsDiscount Ends
1986 BMW M635CSiJan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTCJan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
2018 BMW #1 M Motorsport M8 GTEJan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTCJan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
2014 BMW M4 Coupe Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTCJan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
1999 BMW #16 Motorsport V12 LMRJan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTCFeb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
2008 BMW M3Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTCFeb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
waypoint-bmw
Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios

VIP Discount Cars

VIP CarDiscount StartsDiscount Ends
1979 BMW #6 Motorsport M1 ProcarJan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTCFeb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
1988 BMW M5Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTCJan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
2017 BMW #24 Team RLL M6 GTLMJan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTCJan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
2019 BMW Z4 Roadster Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTCJan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
1999 BMW #15 Motorsport V12 LMRJan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTCFeb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
2010 BMW M6 CoupeFeb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTCFeb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
  • Lexus RCF Spec Series (Jan. 15 4pm PT | Jan. 16 12am UTC – Jan. 22 4pm PT | Jan. 23 12am UTC)
    • Combining Lexus craftsmanship with extensive weight reduction and performance upgrades, the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition is designed for enthusiasts seeking a blend of luxury and track-ready capabilities.
  • Forza GT Multi-Class Series (Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC)
    • Showcase the unique strengths that each Forza GT class brings to the track in this multi-class re-imagining of the classic Forza GT series.
  • Community Choice Series (Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC – Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC)
    • A series voted on and determined by you, the Forza Community! Head over to aka.ms/forzaforums to make your voice heard in a future update!
      • This month, the winning restrictions were:
        • Modern Sport GT Division
        • Max 800 PI
        • Medium Race Length (~20 minutes)
CarSeriesChange Summary
2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3Forza GT3 SeriesAdded to & tuned within Forza GT3 Series6% decrease in front & rear downforceBallast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%)
1976 BMW #1 BMW 3.0 CSLGTX Sportscar SeriesAdded to & tuned within GTX Sportscar SeriesTires upgraded from stock to 325 front and 375 rear.Power increased 22% over stock.
1999 BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMREarly LMP SeriesAdded to & tuned within Early LMP Series
2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8Forza Proto-H SeriesAdded to & tuned within Forza Proto-H Series
2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.RForza Proto-H Series 5% weight increase16% front downforce increase15% rear downforce decrease
2023 Cadillac #2 Cadillac Racing V-Series.RForza Proto-H Series 5% weight increase16% front downforce increase15% rear downforce decrease
2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.RForza Proto-H Series 5% weight increase16% front downforce increase15% rear downforce decrease
2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.RForza Proto-H Series Rear tire width upgraded from 310 to 325
2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963Forza Proto-H Series 11% increase in engine torque15% increase in dragBallast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%)
2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 DPiForza Proto-H Series 1% increase in engine torque
2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8Forza Proto-H Series 12% increase in dragBallast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%)
Featured SeriesSpec SeriesOpen SeriesStartsEnds
BMW Challenge Series + Forza Proto-H Series + M3 Spec SeriesEndurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec SeriesMulti-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class SeriesJan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTCJan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
BMW Challenge Series + Community Choice Series + Lexus RC F Spec SeriesEndurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + S Class SeriesJan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTCJan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
BMW Challenge Series + Daytona Sportscar Series + MX-5 Cup Spec SeriesEndurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec SeriesMulti-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + R Class SeriesJan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTCJan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
BMW Challenge Series + Prototype Group Racing Series + Ginetta Juniors Spec SeriesEndurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec SeriesMulti-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + B Class SeriesJan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTCFeb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
BMW Challenge Series + Forza GT Series (Multi-Class) + BMW Procar Spec SeriesEndurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class SeriesFeb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTCFeb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC

Rivals Events Calendar Update

Rivals EventCarTrackStartsEnd
Race to Le Mans with BMW M2023 BMW #25 Team RLL M Hybrid V8Daytona International Speedway – Sports Car CircuitJan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTCFeb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
VIP Rivals: German GTX1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 ProcarNürburgring – Grand Prix CircuitJan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTCFeb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
New Year New Drift2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2Hockenheim – Full CircuitJan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTCFeb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Spotlight – BMW M6 ’861986 BMW M635CSiNürburgring – Grand Prix CircuitJan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTCJan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
Spotlight – BMW #1 M82018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTEMid-Ohio Sports Car CourseJan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTCJan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
Spotlight – BMW M4 ’142014 BMW M4 Coupe Hockenheim – Full Circuit Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTCJan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
Spotlight – #16 BMW V12 LMR1999 BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMRRoad Atlanta – Full CircuitJan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTCFeb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
Spotlight – BMW M3 ’082008 BMW M3Yas MarinaFeb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTCFeb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC

Challenge Hub Update

TitleDescriptionRewardChallenge StartsChallenge Ends
BMW Enthusiast ChallengeComplete all series in the BMW Tour in Career ORComplete 10 races in the BMW Series in Featured Multiplayer2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTCFeb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC
Open Class ChallengeComplete all series in the Open Class Tour in Career OR Complete 10 races in any Open Series in Featured Multiplayer1976 BMW #1 BMW 3.0 CSLJan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTCFeb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
New Year, New Drift ChallengeComplete 10 clean laps in the ‘New Year, New Drift’ Rivals Event2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTCFeb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Ice Slide ChallengeGet a Drift Score of 15,000 in any Drift Rivals eventTech Ice SuitJan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTCFeb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
BMW M Hybrid V8 ChallengeComplete 15 laps in the “Race to Le Mans with BMW M” Rivals Event2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTCFeb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Logitech McLaren G Challenge: Special livery by ‘THE FLG’Complete a clean lap in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2’ Rivals eventLogitech McLaren G Challenge LiveryDec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTCJan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC

‘Forza Motorsport’ BMW Update — Weekly Challenges

Week 1: Jan. 8 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 15 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 9 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 16 12:00 AM UTC

TitleDescriptionReward
Spotlight ChallengeReach Car Level 5 or higher in the 1986 BMW M635CSi10,000 Credits
Weekly Skills ChallengeComplete 3 clean laps in Qualifying in Featured Multiplayer10,000 Credits
Weekly Safety ChallengeComplete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals ChallengeComplete 10 laps in Rivals in an BMW10,000 Credits
Weekly Track ChallengeGet a Segment Score of 8 or Higher on any track10,000 Credits

Week 2: Jan. 15 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 22 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 16 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 23 12:00 AM UTC

TitleDescriptionReward
Spotlight ChallengeGet on the podium in any race in the BMW Motorsport GT series in Career10,000 Credits
Weekly Skills ChallengeQualify in Pole Position in any Featured Multiplayer race25,000 Credits
Weekly Safety ChallengeComplete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals ChallengeGet a Drift Score of 10,000 in any Drift Rivals event10,000 Credits
Weekly Track ChallengeComplete 5 clean laps on Watkins Glen – Full Circuit10,000 Credits

Week 3: Jan. 22 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 29 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 23 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 30 12:00 AM UTC

TitleDescriptionReward
Spotlight ChallengeComplete 5 clean laps in the 2014 BMW M4 Coupe25,000 Credits
Weekly Skills ChallengeGet on the Podium in any Featured Multiplayer race OR Get on the Podium 3 times in Career races25,000 Credits
Weekly Safety ChallengeComplete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals ChallengeBeat 5 Rivals in the “Race to Le Mans with BMW M” Rivals Event10,000 Credits
Weekly Track ChallengeGet on the Podium on any Nürburgring layout10,000 Credits

Week 4: Jan. 29 4:00 PM PT – Feb. 5 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 30 12:00 AM UTC – Feb. 6 12:00 AM UTC

TitleDescriptionReward
Spotlight ChallengeBeat a Rival in the weekly Spotlight Rivals event10,000 Credits
Weekly Skills ChallengeGet on the Podium in any Career Event25,000 Credits
Weekly Safety ChallengeComplete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals ChallengeBeat 5 Rivals in any Rivals Event10,000 Credits
Weekly Track ChallengeGet a Segment Score of 8 or Higher on any track10,000 Credits

Week 5: Feb. 5 4:00 PM PT – Feb. 12 4:00 PM PT | Feb. 6 12:00 AM UTC – Feb. 13 12:00 AM UTC

TitleDescriptionReward
Spotlight ChallengeComplete 5 races in the 2008 BMW M325,000 Credits
Weekly Skills ChallengeComplete 3 clean laps in Qualifying in Featured Multiplayer10,000 Credits
Weekly Safety ChallengeComplete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals ChallengeComplete 10 clean laps in any Rivals Event10,000 Credits
Weekly Track ChallengeComplete a race in the 2008 BMW M3 at any German track25,000 Credits
