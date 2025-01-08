‘Forza Motorsport’ Is Back With Another Massive Update -- And a New BMW Tour

When it comes to my gaming tastes and “realistic” racing games, I usually admire them from afar. But, even I can admit when a franchise like Forza Motorsport makes the most of its hyper-realistic visuals. So, Forza fans have been doubly blessed to start their 2025! For starters, you’re receiving a massive update. Additionally? You get to enjoy a brand-new BMW Tour! So, let’s stop all the yappin’, eh? Let’s see what new BMW digs Forza Motorsport players can get into!
‘Forza Motorsport’ Game Content and Events Update [All Platforms]
Car Audio
Updated car audio for the following vehicles based on community feedback:
2021 Porsche 911 GT3 (Cockpit audio only)
2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari
Environment Art
Reverted the following tracks and locations to their original in-game branding:
Homestead-Miami Speedway
Hakone
Maple Valley
Homespace
Livery Gift
All players will receive a free Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Gold Livery for the 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R. Look for the in-game popup to confirm your reward and go to the “My Designs” menu to apply it.
‘Forza Motorsport’ BMW Career Events Update
Featured Tour: BMW Tour (Available from Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am PT)
Featured Tour: BMW Tour (Available from Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am PT)
Forza GT Multi-Class Series (Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC)
Showcase the unique strengths that each Forza GT class brings to the track in this multi-class re-imagining of the classic Forza GT series.
Community Choice Series (Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC – Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC)
A series voted on and determined by you, the Forza Community! Head over to aka.ms/forzaforums to make your voice heard in a future update!
This month, the winning restrictions were:
Modern Sport GT Division
Max 800 PI
Medium Race Length (~20 minutes)
Featured Multiplayer Series Spec Balance Changes And Update:
Car
Series
Change Summary
2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3
Forza GT3 Series
Added to & tuned within Forza GT3 Series6% decrease in front & rear downforceBallast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%)
1976 BMW #1 BMW 3.0 CSL
GTX Sportscar Series
Added to & tuned within GTX Sportscar SeriesTires upgraded from stock to 325 front and 375 rear.Power increased 22% over stock.
1999 BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR
Early LMP Series
Added to & tuned within Early LMP Series
2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8
Forza Proto-H Series
Added to & tuned within Forza Proto-H Series
2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R
Forza Proto-H Series
5% weight increase16% front downforce increase15% rear downforce decrease
2023 Cadillac #2 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R
Forza Proto-H Series
5% weight increase16% front downforce increase15% rear downforce decrease
2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R
Forza Proto-H Series
5% weight increase16% front downforce increase15% rear downforce decrease
2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R
Forza Proto-H Series
Rear tire width upgraded from 310 to 325
2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963
Forza Proto-H Series
11% increase in engine torque15% increase in dragBallast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%)
2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 DPi
Forza Proto-H Series
1% increase in engine torque
2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8
Forza Proto-H Series
12% increase in dragBallast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%)
‘Forza Motorsport’ BMW Update — Featured Multiplayer Events Calendar
Featured Series
Spec Series
Open Series
Starts
Ends
BMW Challenge Series + Forza Proto-H Series + M3 Spec Series
Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
BMW Challenge Series + Community Choice Series + Lexus RC F Spec Series
Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + S Class Series
Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
BMW Challenge Series + Daytona Sportscar Series + MX-5 Cup Spec Series
Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + R Class Series
Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
BMW Challenge Series + Prototype Group Racing Series + Ginetta Juniors Spec Series
Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + B Class Series
Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
BMW Challenge Series + Forza GT Series (Multi-Class) + BMW Procar Spec Series
Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series
Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Rivals Events Calendar Update
Rivals Event
Car
Track
Starts
End
Race to Le Mans with BMW M
2023 BMW #25 Team RLL M Hybrid V8
Daytona International Speedway – Sports Car Circuit
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
VIP Rivals: German GTX
1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar
Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
New Year New Drift
2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2
Hockenheim – Full Circuit
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Spotlight – BMW M6 ’86
1986 BMW M635CSi
Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
Spotlight – BMW #1 M8
2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
Spotlight – BMW M4 ’14
2014 BMW M4 Coupe
Hockenheim – Full Circuit
Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
Spotlight – #16 BMW V12 LMR
1999 BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR
Road Atlanta – Full Circuit
Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
Spotlight – BMW M3 ’08
2008 BMW M3
Yas Marina
Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Challenge Hub Update
‘Forza Motorsport’ BMW Update — Featured Challenges
Title
Description
Reward
Challenge Starts
Challenge Ends
BMW Enthusiast Challenge
Complete all series in the BMW Tour in Career ORComplete 10 races in the BMW Series in Featured Multiplayer
2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC
Open Class Challenge
Complete all series in the Open Class Tour in Career OR Complete 10 races in any Open Series in Featured Multiplayer
1976 BMW #1 BMW 3.0 CSL
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
New Year, New Drift Challenge
Complete 10 clean laps in the ‘New Year, New Drift’ Rivals Event
2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Ice Slide Challenge
Get a Drift Score of 15,000 in any Drift Rivals event
Tech Ice Suit
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
BMW M Hybrid V8 Challenge
Complete 15 laps in the “Race to Le Mans with BMW M” Rivals Event
2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Logitech McLaren G Challenge: Special livery by ‘THE FLG’
Complete a clean lap in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2’ Rivals event
Logitech McLaren G Challenge Livery
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC
Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
‘Forza Motorsport’ BMW Update — Weekly Challenges
Week 1: Jan. 8 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 15 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 9 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 16 12:00 AM UTC
Title
Description
Reward
Spotlight Challenge
Reach Car Level 5 or higher in the 1986 BMW M635CSi
10,000 Credits
Weekly Skills Challenge
Complete 3 clean laps in Qualifying in Featured Multiplayer
10,000 Credits
Weekly Safety Challenge
Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals Challenge
Complete 10 laps in Rivals in an BMW
10,000 Credits
Weekly Track Challenge
Get a Segment Score of 8 or Higher on any track
10,000 Credits
Week 2: Jan. 15 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 22 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 16 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 23 12:00 AM UTC
Title
Description
Reward
Spotlight Challenge
Get on the podium in any race in the BMW Motorsport GT series in Career
10,000 Credits
Weekly Skills Challenge
Qualify in Pole Position in any Featured Multiplayer race
25,000 Credits
Weekly Safety Challenge
Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals Challenge
Get a Drift Score of 10,000 in any Drift Rivals event
10,000 Credits
Weekly Track Challenge
Complete 5 clean laps on Watkins Glen – Full Circuit
10,000 Credits
Week 3: Jan. 22 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 29 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 23 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 30 12:00 AM UTC
Title
Description
Reward
Spotlight Challenge
Complete 5 clean laps in the 2014 BMW M4 Coupe
25,000 Credits
Weekly Skills Challenge
Get on the Podium in any Featured Multiplayer race OR Get on the Podium 3 times in Career races
25,000 Credits
Weekly Safety Challenge
Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals Challenge
Beat 5 Rivals in the “Race to Le Mans with BMW M” Rivals Event
10,000 Credits
Weekly Track Challenge
Get on the Podium on any Nürburgring layout
10,000 Credits
Week 4: Jan. 29 4:00 PM PT – Feb. 5 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 30 12:00 AM UTC – Feb. 6 12:00 AM UTC
Title
Description
Reward
Spotlight Challenge
Beat a Rival in the weekly Spotlight Rivals event
10,000 Credits
Weekly Skills Challenge
Get on the Podium in any Career Event
25,000 Credits
Weekly Safety Challenge
Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals Challenge
Beat 5 Rivals in any Rivals Event
10,000 Credits
Weekly Track Challenge
Get a Segment Score of 8 or Higher on any track
10,000 Credits
Week 5: Feb. 5 4:00 PM PT – Feb. 12 4:00 PM PT | Feb. 6 12:00 AM UTC – Feb. 13 12:00 AM UTC
Title
Description
Reward
Spotlight Challenge
Complete 5 races in the 2008 BMW M3
25,000 Credits
Weekly Skills Challenge
Complete 3 clean laps in Qualifying in Featured Multiplayer
10,000 Credits
Weekly Safety Challenge
Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals Challenge
Complete 10 clean laps in any Rivals Event
10,000 Credits
Weekly Track Challenge
Complete a race in the 2008 BMW M3 at any German track