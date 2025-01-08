‘Forza Motorsport’ Is Back With Another Massive Update -- And a New BMW Tour

When it comes to my gaming tastes and “realistic” racing games, I usually admire them from afar. But, even I can admit when a franchise like Forza Motorsport makes the most of its hyper-realistic visuals. So, Forza fans have been doubly blessed to start their 2025! For starters, you’re receiving a massive update. Additionally? You get to enjoy a brand-new BMW Tour! So, let’s stop all the yappin’, eh? Let’s see what new BMW digs Forza Motorsport players can get into!

Car Audio

Videos by VICE

Updated car audio for the following vehicles based on community feedback: 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 (Cockpit audio only) 2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari



Environment Art

Reverted the following tracks and locations to their original in-game branding: Homestead-Miami Speedway Hakone Maple Valley Homespace



Livery Gift

All players will receive a free Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Gold Livery for the 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R. Look for the in-game popup to confirm your reward and go to the “My Designs” menu to apply it.

Featured Tour: BMW Tour (Available from Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am PT) Early M (Starts Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC) Silverstone – International Circuit Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Hockenheim – National Circuit Mugello – Club Circuit BMW Motorsport GT (Starts Jan. 15 4pm PT | Jan. 16 12am UTC) Watkins Glen – Full Circuit Daytona – Sports Car Course Road Atlanta – Full Circuit Le Mans – Full Circuit Modern M (Starts Jan. 22 4pm PT | Jan. 23 12am UTC) Catalunya – Grand Prix Circuit Brands Hatch – Grand Prix Circuit Suzuka – Full Circuit Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit BMW Motorsport Endurance (Starts Jan. 29 4pm PT | Jan. 30 12am UTC) Sebring – Full Circuit Le Mans – Full Circuit Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit Laguna Seca – Full Circuit Reward Showcase (Complete all BMW Tour series) Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit



Open Class Tour (Available from Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am UTC) D Class Series Laguna Seca – Short Circuit Hockenheim – Short Circuit Hakone – Club Circuit C Class Series Maple Valley – Short Circuit Virginia International Raceway – South Circuit Lime Rock – South Chicane Circuit B Class Series Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit Laguna Seca – Short Circuit Catalunya – National Alt Circuit A Class Series Silverstone – International Circuit Indianapolis – Grand Prix Circuit Yas Marina – North Circuit S Class Series Watkins Glen – Full Circuit Suzuka – Full Circuit Maple Valley – Full Circuit R Class Series Le Mans – Full Circuit Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit Hockenheim – National Circuit Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Tour series) Catalunya – Grand Prix Circuit



Reward Cars

BMW Tour: 2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3

Open Class Tour: 1976 #1 BMW 3.0 CSL

Showroom Cars

The following cars have been added to the Showroom for all Forza Motorsport players:

2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8

2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2

2010 BMW M6 Coupe

2009 BMW M5

2008 BMW M3

2003 BMW M5

Two of these cars can also be obtained from the Challenge Hub during BMW Month, the new-to-Motorsport 2023 BMW #25 Team RLL M Hybrid V8 and 2020 Formula Drift #91 M2.

Spotlight Cars

BMW Month will showcase five Spotlight cars in the Showroom, one per week. Spotlight cars can be used in the BMW Tour and Spotlight Rivals, as well as to complete Challenge Hub objectives.

Spotlight Car Discount Starts Discount Ends 1986 BMW M635CSi Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC 2018 BMW #1 M Motorsport M8 GTE Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC 2014 BMW M4 Coupe Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC 1999 BMW #16 Motorsport V12 LMR Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC 2008 BMW M3 Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC

Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios

VIP Discount Cars

VIP Car Discount Starts Discount Ends 1979 BMW #6 Motorsport M1 Procar Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC 1988 BMW M5 Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC 2017 BMW #24 Team RLL M6 GTLM Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC 2019 BMW Z4 Roadster Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC 1999 BMW #15 Motorsport V12 LMR Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC 2010 BMW M6 Coupe Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC

Lexus RCF Spec Series (Jan. 15 4pm PT | Jan. 16 12am UTC – Jan. 22 4pm PT | Jan. 23 12am UTC) Combining Lexus craftsmanship with extensive weight reduction and performance upgrades, the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition is designed for enthusiasts seeking a blend of luxury and track-ready capabilities.

Forza GT Multi-Class Series (Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC) Showcase the unique strengths that each Forza GT class brings to the track in this multi-class re-imagining of the classic Forza GT series.

Community Choice Series (Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC – Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC) A series voted on and determined by you, the Forza Community! Head over to aka.ms/forzaforums to make your voice heard in a future update! This month, the winning restrictions were: Modern Sport GT Division Max 800 PI Medium Race Length (~20 minutes)



Car Series Change Summary 2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3 Forza GT3 Series Added to & tuned within Forza GT3 Series6% decrease in front & rear downforceBallast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%) 1976 BMW #1 BMW 3.0 CSL GTX Sportscar Series Added to & tuned within GTX Sportscar SeriesTires upgraded from stock to 325 front and 375 rear.Power increased 22% over stock. 1999 BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR Early LMP Series Added to & tuned within Early LMP Series 2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 Forza Proto-H Series Added to & tuned within Forza Proto-H Series 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R Forza Proto-H Series 5% weight increase16% front downforce increase15% rear downforce decrease 2023 Cadillac #2 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R Forza Proto-H Series 5% weight increase16% front downforce increase15% rear downforce decrease 2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R Forza Proto-H Series 5% weight increase16% front downforce increase15% rear downforce decrease 2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R Forza Proto-H Series Rear tire width upgraded from 310 to 325 2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 Forza Proto-H Series 11% increase in engine torque15% increase in dragBallast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%) 2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 DPi Forza Proto-H Series 1% increase in engine torque 2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 Forza Proto-H Series 12% increase in dragBallast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%)

Featured Series Spec Series Open Series Starts Ends BMW Challenge Series + Forza Proto-H Series + M3 Spec Series Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC BMW Challenge Series + Community Choice Series + Lexus RC F Spec Series Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + S Class Series Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC BMW Challenge Series + Daytona Sportscar Series + MX-5 Cup Spec Series Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + R Class Series Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC BMW Challenge Series + Prototype Group Racing Series + Ginetta Juniors Spec Series Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + B Class Series Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC BMW Challenge Series + Forza GT Series (Multi-Class) + BMW Procar Spec Series Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC

Rivals Event Car Track Starts End Race to Le Mans with BMW M 2023 BMW #25 Team RLL M Hybrid V8 Daytona International Speedway – Sports Car Circuit Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC VIP Rivals: German GTX 1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC New Year New Drift 2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2 Hockenheim – Full Circuit Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Spotlight – BMW M6 ’86 1986 BMW M635CSi Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC Spotlight – BMW #1 M8 2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC Spotlight – BMW M4 ’14 2014 BMW M4 Coupe Hockenheim – Full Circuit Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC Spotlight – #16 BMW V12 LMR 1999 BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR Road Atlanta – Full Circuit Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC Spotlight – BMW M3 ’08 2008 BMW M3 Yas Marina Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC

Title Description Reward Challenge Starts Challenge Ends BMW Enthusiast Challenge Complete all series in the BMW Tour in Career ORComplete 10 races in the BMW Series in Featured Multiplayer 2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3 Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC Open Class Challenge Complete all series in the Open Class Tour in Career OR Complete 10 races in any Open Series in Featured Multiplayer 1976 BMW #1 BMW 3.0 CSL Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC New Year, New Drift Challenge Complete 10 clean laps in the ‘New Year, New Drift’ Rivals Event 2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2 Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Ice Slide Challenge Get a Drift Score of 15,000 in any Drift Rivals event Tech Ice Suit Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC BMW M Hybrid V8 Challenge Complete 15 laps in the “Race to Le Mans with BMW M” Rivals Event 2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC Logitech McLaren G Challenge: Special livery by ‘THE FLG’ Complete a clean lap in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2’ Rivals event Logitech McLaren G Challenge Livery Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC

Week 1: Jan. 8 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 15 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 9 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 16 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Reach Car Level 5 or higher in the 1986 BMW M635CSi 10,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Complete 3 clean laps in Qualifying in Featured Multiplayer 10,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Complete 10 laps in Rivals in an BMW 10,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 8 or Higher on any track 10,000 Credits

Week 2: Jan. 15 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 22 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 16 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 23 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Get on the podium in any race in the BMW Motorsport GT series in Career 10,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Qualify in Pole Position in any Featured Multiplayer race 25,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Get a Drift Score of 10,000 in any Drift Rivals event 10,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Complete 5 clean laps on Watkins Glen – Full Circuit 10,000 Credits

Week 3: Jan. 22 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 29 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 23 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 30 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Complete 5 clean laps in the 2014 BMW M4 Coupe 25,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Get on the Podium in any Featured Multiplayer race OR Get on the Podium 3 times in Career races 25,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Beat 5 Rivals in the “Race to Le Mans with BMW M” Rivals Event 10,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get on the Podium on any Nürburgring layout 10,000 Credits

Week 4: Jan. 29 4:00 PM PT – Feb. 5 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 30 12:00 AM UTC – Feb. 6 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Beat a Rival in the weekly Spotlight Rivals event 10,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Get on the Podium in any Career Event 25,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Beat 5 Rivals in any Rivals Event 10,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 8 or Higher on any track 10,000 Credits

Week 5: Feb. 5 4:00 PM PT – Feb. 12 4:00 PM PT | Feb. 6 12:00 AM UTC – Feb. 13 12:00 AM UTC