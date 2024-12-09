‘Forza Motorsport’ Surprises Players With a Massive Update

Forza Motorsport was a verifiable People’s Champion of a title when it originally came out in 2023! It cleaned up during that year’s Game Awards, as a matter of fact. Indeed, the game absorbed the “Racing Game of the Year,” “Innovation in Accessibility,” and “Best Sports/Racing Game” accolades. Since then, Forza Motorsport‘s luster has been… *ahem* greatly diminishedsince its release.
However, Microsoft is hoping to make Forza Motorsport a comeback king, releasing a huge surprise patch! Further, Update 15 promises to bring back some of the title’s now-lapsed fans, offering a variety of necessary fixes and tweaks! So, let’s see if redemption is in the cards.
‘forza motorsport’ update 15 patch details
‘forza motorsport’ New Game Features
Ray-Traced Global Illumination on PC (RTGI)
A new graphics option for our PC players has been added to Forza Motorsport’s ray tracing settings to enable Ray Traced Global Illumination in game (RTGI for short).
Further, RTGI uses ray tracing hardware to compute more accurate indirect lighting and occlusion across the track and car in real time. Then, this results in enhanced visual fidelity and realism in the game.
RTGI can be enabled in the Forza Motorsport Graphics menu using the following toggles:
Set Raytracing Quality to “Full Reflections + RTGI”
Set RTGI Quality to “High”
When enabled, RTGI will apply to all gameplay and cinematics, as well as your Homespace and Photo Mode.
Custom Upgrade and Quick Upgrade functionality are now accessible from within Featured Multiplayer events for Series that allow it, including all Open Class Series, Cycled Class Series, and the Multi-Class Series.
This makes it easier than ever to tweak your current build without needing to leave the event or experiment with a new setup before the race starts. Additionally, this improves visibility for any PI Limits that may be in place for the current event.
Faster Transitions in Spectate & Replay
Transitional black loading screens when switching camera types and cars on focus in both Spectate and Replay have been replaced by quick fades wherever possible, closer to the blink of an eye. [1874035]
Loading screens will only appear when changing streaming zones, such as jumping from one end of a long track to another. For PC players, this experience may vary based on system specs.
Safety Rating Updates
We have adjusted the impact of recent races on your Safety Rating to reduce severe rating fluctuations and to more accurately reflect your overall race history.
We have also increased the number of races used to calculate your rating. Previously, we increased the number of races from 10 to 20 and saw positive results. In this update, this number is further increasing from 20 to 50.
‘forza motorsport’ Game Content and Events [All Platforms]
Track Addition
Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit
Further, Bathurst is available in Career, Featured Multiplayer Series, Free Play, Private Multiplayer, Featured Rivals and Time Attack.
Career Events
Featured Tour: Australian Tour (Available from Dec. 11 4pm PT | Dec. 12 12am UTC – Jan. 22 4pm PT | Jan. 23 12am UTC)
Reward Showcase (Complete all Australian Tour series)
Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit (3 laps)
‘Forza Motorsport’ Career Events (Cont.)
Open Class Tour (Available from Dec. 11 4pm PT | Dec. 12 12am UTC – Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC)
D Class Series
Eaglerock Speedway – Club Circuit
Silverstone – National Circuit
Suzuka – East Circuit
C Class Series
Grand Oak – Club Circuit
Road America – East Circuit
Yas Marina – South Circuit
B Class Series
Watkins Glen – Short Circuit
Sunset Peninsula – Club Circuit
Hockenheim – National Circuit
A Class Series
Mugello – Club Circuit
Homestead-Miami Speedway – Road Circuit
Virginia International Raceway – Full Circuit
S Class Series
Hakone – Grand Prix Circuit
Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit
Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit
R Class Series
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – Full Circuit
Brands Hatch – Grand Prix Circuit
Road Atlanta – Full Circuit
Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Tour series)
Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit (3 laps)
Reward Cars
Australian Tour: 2013 Holden #10 Xbox Racing Team Commodore VF
Open Class Tour: 2011 Holden HSV GTS
Showroom Cars
The following cars have been added to the Showroom for all Forza Motorsport players:
2016 Formula Drift #530 HSV Maloo GEN-F
2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute
1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A
Further, these cars can also be obtained from the Challenge Hub during Australia Month.
Spotlight Cars
Australia Month will showcase six Spotlight cars in the Showroom, with one or more cars per week. These Spotlight cars can be used in the Australian Tour and Spotlight Rivals, as well as to complete Challenge Hub objectives.
Spotlight Car
Discount Starts
Discount Ends
2017 Ford #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Falcon FG X, 2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC
Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am UTC
1991 Holden HSV Commodore Group A SV
Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am UTC
Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am UTC
1973 Ford XB Falcon GT, 1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO
Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am UTC
Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am UTC
2014 HSV Limited Edition GEN-F GTS Maloo
Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am UTC
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
VIP Discount Cars
VIP Car
Discount Starts
Discount Ends
2017 Nissan Altima Racecar
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
2014 Ferrari FXX K
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC
Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am UTC
1996 HSV GTSR
Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am UTC
Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am UTC
1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350
Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am UTC
Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am UTC
2014 HSV GEN-F GTS
Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am UTC
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC
Multiplayer Events
Featured Series
Spec Series
Open Series
Starts
Ends
Forza AUS Series + Early LMP Series + Ferrari FXX Series
NASCAR Series + Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am
Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am
Forza AUS Series + Road to Race Series + VW Golf GTI Spec Series
NASCAR Series + Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + S Class Series
Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am
Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am
Forza AUS Series + Track Toys Series + Formula Mazda Spec Series
NASCAR Series + Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + R Class Series
Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am
Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am
Forza AUS Series + Forza P1 Series + Mustang Shelby GT500 Spec Series
NASCAR Series + Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + B Class Series
Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am
Rivals Events
Rivals Event
Car
Track
Starts
End
Featured Track: Bathurst
2019 Brabham BT62
Mount Panorama Circuit (Bathurst)
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am
VIP Rivals: WRX Walkabout
2019 SUBARU STI S209 Forza Edition
Mount Panorama Circuit (Bathurst)
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am
Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2
1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4
Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am
Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am
Open Class Drift – C Class
C Class + RWD
Hakone – Club Circuit
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am
Holly Jolly Holden
2016 Formula Drift #530 HSV Maloo GEN-F
Grand Oak – Club Circuit
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am
Spotlight – V8 Supercars
2017 Ford #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Falcon FG X, 2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore
Mount Panorama Circuit (Bathurst)
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am
Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am
Spotlight – Holden VN ’91
1991 Holden HSV Commodore Group A SV
Grand Oak – Club Circuit
Dec. 18 4pm PT / Dec. 19 12am
Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am
Spotlight – Ford Falcons
1973 Ford XB Falcon GT, 1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO
Laguna Seca – Short Circuit
Dec. 25 4pm PT / Dec. 26 12am
Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am
Spotlight – HSV Maloo
2014 HSV Limited Edition GEN-F GTS Maloo
Road Atlanta – Short Circuit
Jan. 1 4pm PT / Jan. 2 12am
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am
‘forza motorsport’ Challenge Hub
Featured Challenges
Title
Description
Reward
Challenge Starts
Challenge Ends
Aussie Challenge
Complete series in the Australian Tour in Career OR Complete 10 races in Forza AUS Series in Multiplayer
2013 Holden #10 Xbox Racing Team Commodore VF (Available from Jan. 1)
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am
Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am
Bathurst Challenge
Complete 10 laps at Bathurst in an Australian car
Rebellious Race Suit
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am
Drifting through the Holidays
Beat 10 Rivals in the ‘Holly Jolly Holden’ Event
2016 Formula Drift #530 HSV Maloo GEN-F
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am
Commodore Conqueror
Get on Podium in any Holden Commodore in race with 10 opponents
1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am
Stay Frosty
Complete lap in the 2019 Elemental Rp1 on Nürburgring Nordschleife in the Rain
Frostbite Race Suit
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am
Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am
Logitech McLaren G Challenge: Car Reward
Complete 15 laps in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2’ event
1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am
Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am
Logitech McLaren G Challenge: Special livery by ‘THE FLG’
Complete a lap in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2’ event
Logitech McLaren G Challenge Livery
Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am
Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am
Weekly Challenges
Week 1: Dec. 11 4:00 PM PT – Dec. 18 4:00 PM PT | Dec. 12 12:00 AM UTC – Dec. 19 12:00 AM UTC
Title
Description
Reward
Spotlight Challenge
Complete 5 races in the 2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore Complete 5 races in the 2017 Ford #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Falcon FG X
10,000 Credits
Weekly Skills Challenge
Get a Podium in the Ferrari FXX Spec Series in Featured Multiplayer OR Get a Podium in the V8 Supercars Series in Career
25,000 Credits
Weekly Safety Challenge
Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals Challenge
Beat 5 Rivals in the ‘Featured Track – Bathurst’ Rivals event
10,000 Credits
Weekly Track Challenge
Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher in ‘The Esses’ on Bathurst
25,000 Credits
Week 2: Dec. 18 4:00 PM PT – Dec. 25 4:00 PM PT | Dec. 19 12:00 AM UTC – Dec. 26 12:00 AM UTC
Title
Description
Reward
Spotlight Challenge
Reach car level 5 or higher in the 1991 Holden HSV Commodore Group A SV
10,000 Credits
Weekly Skills Challenge
Qualify in Pole Position in any Featured Multiplayer race
25,000 Credits
Weekly Safety Challenge
Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals Challenge
Complete 10 clean laps in any Rivals Event
10,000 Credits
Weekly Track Challenge
Complete a lap on Bathurst at Sunset
10,000 Credits
Week 3: Dec. 25 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 1 4:00 PM PT | Dec. 26 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 2 12:00 AM UTC
Title
Description
Reward
Spotlight Challenge
Complete 5 clean laps in the 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT OR Complete 5 clean laps in the 1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO
10,000 Credits
Weekly Skills Challenge
Complete 3 clean laps in Qualifying in Featured Multiplayer
25,000 Credits
Weekly Safety Challenge
Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals Challenge
Get a Drift Score of 10,000 in any Drift Rivals event
10,000 Credits
Weekly Track Challenge
Get on the Podium at Bathurst in a race with at least 10 opponents
25,000 Credits
Week 4: Jan. 1 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 8 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 2 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 9 12:00 AM UTC
Title
Description
Reward
Spotlight Challenge
Beat 5 Rivals in the ‘Spotlight – HSV Maloo’ Rivals Event
10,000 Credits
Weekly Skills Challenge
Finish a race 10 positions ahead of where you started on the grid at Bathurst
25,000 Credits
Weekly Safety Challenge
Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals Challenge
Complete 10 laps in Rivals in an Australian car
10,000 Credits
Weekly Track Challenge
Complete 5 clean laps at Bathurst
25,000 Credits
‘forza motorsport’ Bug Fixes and Improvements
Stability and Performance [All Platforms]
Fixed an issue where the game would crash when entering a Multi-Class Race in Free Play. [1539013]
Faster transition between car views when using Spectate in Private Multiplayer or watching Replays. [1874035]
The game should no longer soft lock when players exit a Free Play Multi-Class Race before Drivatar loading finishes. [1806966]
Fixed an issue where the game would crash in very rare cases, when changing options on Multi-Class Free Play Races [1877525]
Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when starting a Rivals race. [1584200]
The game no longer crashes when accepting a Private Multiplayer join request while saving livery groups or designs in the Livery Editor. [1901378]
PC
Improvements have been made to better balance the rendering work across more cores when possible, resulting in better Render CPU FPS on entry to mid-tier CPUs and possibly better GPU FPS depending on the system.
Audio [All Platforms]
Updated car audio for the following vehicles based on community feedback:
Fixed a stability issue occurring while exiting a Private Multiplayer Drift Event on Steam. [1890464]
Fixed an issue where the end of race timer in Drift mode would start only after the last driver has crossed the finish line. [1874069]
Added a “host driving” and “host spectating” icon so players can always identify who is the host in Private Multiplayer events. [1795249]
Fixed disconnected players showing up on track during the race start sequence for all of the Race Start Types; Fixed disconnected players showing up on track for the entirety of a race whilst spectating. [1901106]
Fixed an issue where upon performing a Rolling Start on a slope the cars would appear to be dropped onto the track. [1896372]
Fixed an issue where the Spectate or Quit Spectate button would not update properly. [1881215]
Fixed an issue where other player’s cars could appear to get stuck in the pits during Practice & Qualifying. [1902788]
Improved title stability around Private Meetup games when players switch to Meetup game types from other Game Types. [1909417]
Players will no longer time out or disconnect if the host changes the Race Type while they’re in a post-meetup cinematic. [1903881]
Fixed an issue where rejoining Spectate mode would cause the spectated car to turn invisible. [1874593]
Players are now brought back to Mobile HQ from the pit cinematic if the host changes event settings while they are entering Practice or Qualifying. [1898687]
Fixed an issue where race options would disappear when the host would disable Practice & Qualify while players were in practice or qualify. [1917758]
Further, the pre-race Spectate button’s visibility should now be properly updated for players as the host changes between Game Types. [1912549]
‘Forza Motorsport’ Photo Mode [All Platforms]
Fixed a bug where the Photo Mode camera could break beyond defined boundaries in the Homespace and be navigated around the car bay area.
Developers Note: We recognize that this was a popular capability for some photographers in our community, however it was the result of a bug that we needed to fix as leaving it in the game would create problems in future updates. With that said, we are keen to understand how much interest you have in this functionality being developed into a feature and officially implemented into the game. We have set up this thread on the Suggestions Hub where you can upvote the idea and share your thoughts and experiences with us. Thank you for your understanding as we worked through this one!
Livery Editor and UGC [All Platforms]
Fixed an issue where canceling the upgrade flow in car select wouldn’t bring you back to the car select menu. [1906791]
Fixed an occasional crash when downloading liveries and tunes for Drivatars. [1867332, 1873135]
Fixed an occasional soft lock when quick upgrading your car from the pre-race menu. [1891711]
UI [All Platforms]
Fixed an issue causing “(GroupText)” to sometimes show up in the podium cinematic. [1906361]
Further, the driver’s list column names in Private Multiplayer now matches the event setup in Drift mode. [1872914]
Fixed the “Race Results” button sometimes being disabled in the Rivals post-race menu. [1885834]
Fixed an issue where the incorrect group name would appear in the Podium UI. [1906361]
Players readying for Spectate will now show a checkmark instead of the spectating icon in the pre-race lobby. [1880154]
Fixed an issue where the Driver List entries were not correctly updating with the creator’s Tune and/or Design details. [1805337]
Further, fixed an issue where the download spinner would not dismiss for replay file thumbnails. [1883714]
Fixed an issue with navigating the driver list during Spectate and Replays. [1877283]
Drivatar AI [All Platforms]
Fixed an issue where AI drivers were unaffected by a wet track during events with variable weather conditions. [1750188]
Further, updated AI to reduce erratic/unrealistic braking behaviors around players. [1899880]