Foster the People Announce Good Mourning Sunshine Tour 2026

Foster the People has announced the Good Mourning Sunshine Tour, a 2026 North American outing that will see the indie-pop band headlining U.S. and Canadian amphitheaters this fall.

The Good Mourning Sunshine tour kicks off September 9 in Phoenix, Arizona, following a festival date for the band at Calgary Roundup on July 9. Stops include Berkeley’s Greek Theater, Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, Louisville’s Bourbon and Beyond Festival, Forest Hills Stadium in New York, and many more.

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The final date of the tour will be the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on October 23. Goth Babe and The Beaches will be in support at select dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Foster the People 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Artist presale for Foster the People’s Good Mourning Sunshine Tour 2026 begins Tuesday, May 5 at 10 AM local time. Sign up for presale via the band’s official website. General onsale will begin Friday, May 8 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

You can also get Foster the People tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

07/09 — Calgary, AB @ Roundup MusicFest

09/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

09/11 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

09/12 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

09/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Freedom Mobile Arch *

09/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

09/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Plaza at America First Field *

09/19 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

09/22 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

09/24 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

09/25 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

09/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

09/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live *

09/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *

10/02 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

10/03 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre *

10/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Citizens Live at The Wylie *

10/06 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

10/07 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10/08 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

10/10 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann *

10/13 — Nashville, TN @ The Truth *

10/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

10/16 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park *

10/17 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

10/18 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

10/21 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park *

10/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

* = w/ Goth Babe

^ = w/ The Beaches