Founding Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Member Excluded From Tour Due to ‘Issues’ Within the Legendary Group

Co-founding Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Layzie Bone says he was purposely left out of his legendary group’s new tour with the Wu-Tang Clan.

In a new video shared online, Layzie opened up about his absence from the tour and offered his side of the story. He said that after the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in July, he thought he’d be joining them on tour. However, communication ultimately broke down, and he was left out, even though he was fully ready to go.

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“Like I said, all due respect, you know what I mean?” he said. “I had some issues with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony earlier this year, true enough.” Layzie continued, “You know, I wasn’t on some shows, and people who went to the shows earlier saw that I wasn’t there. But I thought after the Hollywood Walk of Fame, everything was all good.”

Layzie Bone is not currently on tour with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

“It was another reason after another reason, which I’m going to let them answer,” he added. “Let them tell me why they put me off the road because I didn’t put myself off the road. I assembled this group; I helped build this group for 35-plus years.”

“I spent my whole life, over 35 years of my life, building something to have a classic moment like that,” Layzie later explained. “It was no call of mine for me not to be there. My bags been packed. I was told I wasn’t going.”

Layzie said that the group had given him some expectations to meet ahead of the tour, and he claims to have met them all. Still, he was not invited to join.

“I ordered all this merchandise, t-shirts, hats, CDs, albums. I’m coming to sign. I’m coming to do all kind of stuff,” he stated. “I agreed to every stipulation. I agreed to everything Bone required of me to no avail.”

While he’s having issues with his groupmates, Layzie Bone says he is not done with them

Ultimately, he is not giving up on Bone Thugs and remains committed to finding common ground with his groupmates. However, he made it clear that he sees himself as someone who’s long held the group together.

“I’ve been quiet because I don’t want to disrespect the brand or destroy the brand that I spent my whole life keeping together,” Layzie stated. “It wouldn’t be no stage out there if I wasn’t in the middle trying to hold everybody together.”

Finally, Layzie urged fans to direct any future questions or comments to the touring members of Bone Thugs.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images