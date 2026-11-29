After 24 years with the metal band, co-founding guitarist Chris Garza is stepping away from Suicide Silence. This news comes after Garza’s mother passed away on November 7, 2026. Initially, Garza intended to leave the band sooner but abandoned these plans in the midst of emotional turmoil following his mother’s passing. Back in December 2025, Garza took a hiatus from the group, returning in July 2026.

In an Instagram post, Garza explained that he wanted to quit back in December 2025. The guitarist wrote, “Hey everybody, I am no longer in Suicide Silence. I’ve been wanting to quit for some time now. More specifically, when I told the guys about taking a hiatus, I originally wanted to quit then. It’s been a gut feeling for years. I came back from my hiatus sooner than I wanted to.” He elaborated, “I actually quit first, but then remained optimistic and decided to stay. Those decisions would cost me.”

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Garza anticipated that the band’s final show of the tour on December 13, 2026, in Los Angeles, would be his final performance with the band. “Before the tour started, I knew this was going to be my last with the band, and Los Angeles would be my last show ever. So I thought.”

The Moment Garza Realized What He Was Doing Was Wrong

In this same post on Instagram, Garza discussed his mother’s passing, which left him confused about his decision to leave the band. “My mom passed away on November 7th. The second day of the tour. I flew home for the funeral, and the service was on November 25th. My mom’s birthday. She would have been 84. Mom is gone.” Garza explained that during his flight to rejoin the band, he realized “what I was doing was wrong.”

Garza further explained, “When I arrived at the show, I knew I f***ed up. Throughout the years, I have grown apart from the members of the band. I’ve now found myself stepping back from relationships and environments that do not align with me and where I am in life.”

The guitarist credits his podcast, The Garza Podcast, for changing his life. “Simply put, the podcast has completely changed who I am. I’m sober, in a healthy relationship at home. I truly wish the guys well, but my relationship with my future wife comes first.”

He penned this post while “currently in a hotel waiting” for his flight back home. He insisted that the “bands [on] the tour are awesome and you should still see the shows.” Garza stated that he needs time to grieve and that the podcast will be back soon. He closed his statement with, “Tonight (November 27) in Pittsburgh was my last show. The book closes with a sad ending. The next begins. I appreciate you reading. Forever love, Garza.”

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