Founding Member of 90s Alternative Rock Band Behind Massive No. 1 Hit Dead at 55

Founding member of 90s rock band EMF, Derran Brownson, died on August 13, 2026 of a brain tumor. His bandmates shared the news on their Facebook page, and Brownson’s brother Steve also made a statement. Derry Brownson was 55.

Of losing their “brother in arms” the band wrote, “We are devastated, the only solace we can find is that we are eternally grateful Derry was able to join us on stage a couple times just a few short months back. Nothing will ever be the same again without our band mate and friend.” The post concluded, “Fly high brother Derry.”

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Steve Brownson shared the news of his brother’s death on his Facebook page as well. “He was a much-loved brother, uncle, son and friend, and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him and loved him,” he wrote.

“Derry had a beautiful and gifted soul lighting the space around him with love, energy and kindness,” Steve continued. “He fought bravely for so long, sticking up a middle finger to his assailant! He played one last gig in Bristol this year as a thank you to his fans.”

EMF Keyboardist Derry Brownson Played His Final Show in May 2026 Before Illness Worsened

Derry Brownson first disclosed his illness to the BBC in July 2025, when EMF played Cindyfest in their hometown of Cinderford. At the time, Brownson called the gig “very, very special.”

Guitarist Ian Dench expressed his gratitude that the band was able to come together with Brownson for the festival. “It was really a lovely moment, just the circularity of that, all the years later to be back in Cinderford,” he said.

Dench added, “That was a wonderful, wonderful moment before Derry got very ill and, you know, he played that show, he played a handful more shows.” Brownson’s final show was in May 2026, when he performed in Somerset, England.

EMF formed in Gloucestershire, England, in 1989. Derry Brownson was on keyboard alongside bassist Zac Foley, drummer Marc Decloedt, guitarist Ian Dench, DJ Milf, and vocalist James Atkin. Together they had an alternative-dance-rock sound that earned them acclaim in the early 90s.

Their biggest hit came in 1990, when they released their debut single “Unbelievable”. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 3 on the U.K. Hot Singles chart, and charted in the Top 10 in 14 countries.

“Unbelievable” used two samples—an “Oh!” exclamation from comedian Andrew Dice Clay, and the chopped phrase “What the…was that?” from Gylan Kain’s 1970 spoken word track “Silly S**t”. When the song made it big, EMF used their first advance to perfect their hip-hop influenced dance-rock style. Allegedly, they immediately went out and bought puffer jackets.

Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns