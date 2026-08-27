Four New Monthly Games Are Coming to PlayStation Plus on September 1

The final days of August are just around the corner, which means it is time for the official reveal of September’s PlayStation Plus Monthly Games.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games Arrives September 1

The August lineup of PlayStation Plus Monthly Games was a very popular one thanks to the inclusion of Big Walk, the viral multiplayer puzzle game. After weeks of waiting, PlayStation Plus subscribers can now finally find out what is arriving in September to add to their libraries.

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This month doesn’t include any immediate standouts in the way that August’s lineup did. There are four titles included in this drop and there’s a pretty decent variety of genres that should appeal to different types of gamers.

Here are the details on all four games that will become available to download on September 1:

Sniper Elite: Resistance | PS5, PS4 Offering unparalleled sniping mechanics, stealth and tactical third-person combat, Sniper Elite: Resistance turns the attention of the award-winning series towards a hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France, in a gripping new story that runs parallel with Sniper Elite 5. The full campaign can be experienced in co-op, and the fan-favourite Axis Invasion mode is back. invade another player’s Campaign as an Axis sniper and engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse. And when you’ve mastered your rifle,customize your character and loadout as you take the fight online in competitive 16-player battles to earn XP, medals and ribbons. If competition isn’t your style, you can also team up with up to 3 other players against waves of enemies in Survival mode.

MLB The Show 26 | PS5 Create your legacy from the first pitch to the final inning with the most immersive MLB The Show yet. Experience true-to-life gameplay across new and enhanced game modes with evolved features, new stadium effects, and much more. Earn a coveted spot at the MLB Draft Combine or catch the eye of one of 11 additional new college teams as you advance through your career in Road To The Show. PlayStation Plus members also get exclusive access to the MLB The Show 26 Jump Start Bundle. Available on PlayStation Store for a limited time, this bundle unlocks 5 The Show Packs, 1 Equipment Pack, and the Jumpstart Choice Pack in MLB The Show 26 to customize your Road To The Show player and jump start your Diamond Dynasty squad.

Wobbly Life | PS5, PS4 Play solo or with up to three other players online or local split-screen co-op as you explore an open-world sandbox where almost everything is interactive and is filled with mini-games, toys, and secrets. Embark on story missions, each offering unique rewards through fun puzzles and challenges. Unveil the mysteries of the tropical island, uncover the mountain’s secrets, delve into hidden caves and more. Want to take a break from Wobbly Island? Try out Arcade mode! Discover new game modes: Trash Zone, Hide & Seek, Wobble Run and Sandbox. Each have customizable settings for you to play with, multiple mini-games and new areas to have fun in!

Chained Echoes | PS4 Chained Echoes is a story-driven single player JRPG where a group of heroes travel around the vast continent of Valandis to bring an end to the war between its three kingdoms. In the course of their journey, they will travel through a wide array of diverse landscapes spanning from wind-tanned plateaus and exotic archipelagos to sunken cities and forgotten dungeons. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is a 16-bit Golden Era style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits.



For now, that should be everything PlayStation Plus subscribers needs to know about the upcoming Monthly Games before they arrive next week.

Subscribers should also keep in mind that they have until Monday August 31 to add Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition, Big Walk and Signalis to their game library.

Be sure to check back soon for future updates to the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games availability.

All four new PlayStation Plus Monthly Games will be available to download on September 1, 2026.