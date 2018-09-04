Four Skaters Get Hitched on a Special Wedding Edition of ‘KING OF THE ROAD’

As part of the KING OF THE ROAD Thrasher challenge, four skateboarders from teams Element and Real walk down the aisle to prove their devotion to one another—and rack up some coveted points. While one pair decides to tie the knot at city hall, the other has a more intimate ceremony in mind, complete with flowers, an ordained minister, and their teammates at their sides.

KING OF THE ROAD airs Tuesdays at 8 PM on VICELAND. Find out how to tune in here.

Videos by VICE

