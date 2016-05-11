Listen to Four Tet and Ben UFO’s Eclectic B2B Set From LA’s Dublab Radio

Four Tet and Ben UFO are currently on tour together in North America, and the pair dropped by Dublab‘s Los Angeles studios earlier this week to make a guest appearance on Jake Jenkins’ show Friendly Futures.

The UK producers played a casual back-to-back set, full of new music from friends, mixed with some of the vinyl they’ve been picking during their travels. It’s as eclectic as you’d expect from them, hitting everything from techno to jazz, and even some new Radiohead.



You can stream and download the two-hour mix here.