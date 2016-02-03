Four Tet Brings Jamie xx’s ‘Seesaw’ Back to the Club on a New Edit

Just a couple of weeks after releasing a pair of collaborations with Champion and Designer, Four Tet has shared more new music, this time in the form of a reworked version of Jamie xx and Romy’s 2015 single “Seesaw.” Versions of the track have been floating around since 2014, when Jamie and Four Tet debuted the track together on an Australian radio station and it eventually ended up on last year’s crossover hit In Color, but today the man born Kieran Hebden shared a “club version” that beefs up the gossamer song. By drawing the wheedling synth line to the front of the mix, adding a weighty bassline, and simplifying the original’s skittering production, he’s managed to make the track hit even harder, without lessening the impact of Romy Madley-Croft’s dazed vocal. Listen here.