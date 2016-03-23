Hear Four Tet, Floating Points, and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith’s Delectably Eclectic NTS Set

English composer Floating Points gave listeners of London radio station NTS a real treat last night, bringing onboard a couple of esteemed guests for his monthly radio show: electronic veteran Four Tet and Bay Area synthesist Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith. Starting off with a cut from British funk group Cymande and bringing in tracks by everyone from recent Hyperdub signee High Wolf to none other than Jimi Hendrix, it suffices to say that the trio’s two hour selection was a masterful bout of delectable eclecticism.

While Kieran Hebden has guested on Sam Shepherd’s show quite a few times since it began in 2013, this is Smith’s first appearance. The spot coincides with her stint opening for NYC experimental band Battles’ current European tour, as well as the April 1 release of her forthcoming album EARS on Austin label western.vinyl.

While you’re listening, learn Floating Points’ 10 lessons on becoming a composer, where he explores the transition from making tracks to more open-ended, human-focused work, and then revisit Hebdens’ ascendant, nearly hour-long remix of Oneohtrix Point Never’s “Stick Drama.” There’s also a tracklist for the mix, which you can see in full on the NTS website.