Four Tet Just Announced a New Album: Morning/Evening

It’s a good day for the chin strokers out there. Hold on to your chai tea – Keiran Hebden AKA Four Tet announced via his Twitter account last night that he will be releasing a new album in early July. The record is called Morning/Evening and by the looks of things is only two tracks long. That being said both tracks, “Morning Side” and “Evening Side” run at around the 20 minute mark. In a climate where the electronic and dance music album is being shorn further and further down to pop music proportions, the announcement of a two track marathon is a bold and, quite frankly, exciting move.

The new Four Tet album is called “Morning/Evening” and will be out by early July. It is TEXT036.

— Four Tet (@FourTet) May 6, 2015

This is a picture of the front cover pic.twitter.com/CDDIp78UFF

— Four Tet (@FourTet) May 6, 2015

Following the series of tweets announcing the name and album artwork, Hebden has since stated that “very few people have heard my new album but my mother and father tell me it’s some of my best music so far”. I don’t know about his parents, but my mum would probably be proud of me for brushing my teeth particularly well – so we will have to wait and see exactly what their validation amounts to.



Videos by VICE

Excitingly, in the wake of this announcement, our friends at Boiler Room have announced they are going to be throwing a ‘Four Tet and Friends Party‘ next week. The line-up, curated by Hebden, will see the experimentalist joined by Thai jazz aficionado Chris Menist and up-and-comer-turned-firestarter DJ Barely Legal. Four Tet was also really announced as the Friday night headliner for Warehouse Project’s Manchester International Festival series.

So marks another exciting addition to the growing list of UK grown electronic albums being released this summer. All we need now is a new Labrinth album and we’re laughing.

Follow Angus on Twitter.