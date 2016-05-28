Four Tet Just Dropped an Absurdly Titled New Track

Kieran Hebden, aka Four Tet, is ever the innovator. Every knob and key that man touches seems golden to our ears. So when Hebden wants to get creative with a track title, who are we to shake our heads?

Without any space breaks— “TrackI’veBeenPlayingOnRadio+StuffSeemsNiceThing2DropBecauseSmashingItOnInternetShouts2B.UFO+A.Naples” —presents a bit of a formatting puzzle (see how it runs off the page?). Spaced out we get: “Track I’ve Been Playing On Radio + Stuff Seems Nice Thing 2 Drop Because Smashing It On Internet Shouts 2 B.UFO + A.Naples.”

This might be Kieran Hebden pulling a Fiona Apple, but the music is surprisingly and delightfully classic Four Tet—a warm melodies kicks things off and encounters little sound shapes as it bounces along. You wouldn’t be doing any disservice to yourself by giving this one a few repeat spins.



Parcing out the title, this is apparently a track that Four Tet has spun on radio programs, including his recent sit-in for Benji B on BBC Radio 1 back in March. It’s also a beautiful Saturday afternoon (at least here in NYC) so yeah, it would be nice to hear a new Four Tet track, and yes, Kieran, you have been smashing it on the internet lately, haven’t you? Shout-outs to Ben UFO and Anthony Naples indeed, but really, shout-out to you, Mr. Hebden.



Listen to it below.