Four Tet Just Released a “Sort of” New, Sort of Free Album Called ‘Randoms’

Few producers are prolific as Four Tet, so it should come as no surprise that after his steady stream of one-offs, the man born Kieran Hebden is already back with a new album. Well, sort of. Hebden took to Twitter this evening to share Randoms, a collection of rarities that he describes as a “sort of” new album. It’s composed of tracks that have been crafted for various “compilation projects” dating back to 1996, including his cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Castles Made of Sand,” recorded for a LateNightTales release in 2004. But he felt the need to present them “in a different way,” according to the album’s description on Bandcamp. Either way, unless you’re a totally obsessive Four Tet follower it’s very likely that most of this stuff is new to you even if it’s technically been released before.



The whole thing’s available now as a “pay-what-you-want” download on Bandcamp, or you can stream it right here.

Randoms tracklist:

1. Moma

2. For These Times

3. Pockets (Minimal Version)

4. Gillie Amma I Love You

5. The Reservoir

6. Nothing to See

7. Field

8. Both When I Am Alone and When We Both Are

9. Castles Made of Sand