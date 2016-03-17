Four Tet Remixes Pop Star Shura’s “Touch” Into an Infectious Dance Floor Banger

The London-based alt-pop sensation Shura has announced her debut LP Nothing’s Real will arrive on July 8 on Polydor Records. In celebration of the news, the singer has shared a remix of her previously released single “Touch” by none other than the celebrated producer Kieran Hebden, aka Four Tet.

In Hebden’s able hands, Shura’s touch goes from a slow-burning, sensual-yearning R&B track to fast-paced, hard-on-the-bass dance tune. Listen to it below.

Hebden’s career as a remixer is a celebrated one and has as far-reaching a fan base as his original tracks (he’s reworked everyone from Jamie XX to Coldplay). Just last month released an almost hour-long remix Oneohtrix Point Never’s “Sticky Drama.”