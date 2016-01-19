Four Tet Shares New Single, Featuring Collabs with Champion and Designer

It seems like it was just a minute ago when Kieran Hebden, aka Four Tet, released a shuffling new single with THUMP favorite Floating Points and UK garage sweetheart, Katy B, but he’s already back at it and releasing music. Just today, he uploaded a new single from his own Text Records to SoundCloud, featuring two new collaborative tracks, one made with Melbourne-based artist Designer and another with UK funky heavyweight Champion.

The A-Side “Mothers”, co-produced by Designer, is a shuffling bit of psychedelic house, heavy on analog sounds. Champion takes up the B-side, “Disparate,” working smudged samples in painterly strokes across a freeform bass-and-percussion landscape.

This is not the first time Hebden has worked with either of the two artists. Last year he made “Dark” with Designer, and in 2013 Champion remixed Hebden’s track “Kool FM,” from his Beautiful Rewind LP.

In a note published to SoundCloud, Hebden says of the single: “12” available in all good record shops soon.” Stream both tracks below, and revisit Australian producer Thomas William’s list of his favorite Four Tet cuts.

