Hear Four Tet’s Languid New Track “Two Thousand And Seventeen” Now

Four Tet has been hyping up a mysterious new release since last week, and today he finally shared a new single, titled “Two Thousand And Seventeen.” BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac premiered the track on her show earlier today, and it’s now available on Bandcamp and SoundCloud.

The single is a firm departure from the producer’s club-oriented sounds of recent years, working at a much lower tempo in a hazy style evocative of trip-hop. It’s his first solo single since 2013’s “Kool FM,” and follows last year’s Randoms, a “sort of” new album consisting of previously released, compilation-only tracks.

Videos by VICE

Listen to “Two Thousand And Seventeen” below.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

