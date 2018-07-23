‘Fox & Friends’ Booked the Wrong Guest and Got an Anti-Trump Tirade

On Monday morning, the president’s favorite morning show thought it had booked Ann Kirkpatrick, a Democratic Arizona Senate candidate who was booed when she voiced her support for ICE. But for reasons that still remain murky, Fox & Friends actually booked Massachusetts state Senator and congressional candidate, Barbara L’Italien, who used the mix-up as an opportunity to speak straight to the president.

“I’m actually here to speak directly to Donald Trump,” L’Italien began. “I feel that what’s happening at the border is wrong. I’m a mother of four, and I believe that separating kids from their parents is illegal and inhumane.”

Videos by VICE

She then revealed her actual identity and said, “I keep thinking about what we’re putting parents through, imagining how terrifying that must be for those families, imagining how it would feel not knowing if I’d ever see my kids again. We have to stop abducting children and ripping them from their parents’ arms. Stop putting kids in cages and stop making three-year-olds defend themselves in court—”

She was then interrupted by Fox & Friends host Rob Schmitt, asking, “That practice has stopped at this point, Ms. Kirpatrick, right?”

“Again, my name is Barbara L’Italien,” she clarified, “and I refuse to believe that our only options are open borders or—” She was then cut off.

“That didn’t go as planned,” Schmitt said to close out the flub, in what was just another way the network accidentally showcased the liberal agenda.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Eve Peyser on Twitter and Instagram.