‘Fox & Friends’ Is Mad That Kacey Musgraves Cussed About Gun Violence

During Kacey Musgraves’ Sunday performance at Lollapalooza, she stopped the music to address the Dayton and El Paso shootings from the weekend. “Obviously something has to be fucking done,” she said. “Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together and say, ’Somebody fucking do something!” The country star led the crowd into a brief chant and then played “Rainbow.”

Unsurprisingly, Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt is not having it. But what she took issue with was not the “please stop killing people” sentiment, but the swear word Musgraves used. “What is happening to country music?” Earhardt exclaimed. “She’s up there preaching about gun control, but how about her language!” The segment then went into pretty predictable territory as her guest Todd Starnes, an ostensible pop culture expert and a radio host, talked about how “country music is going liberal.”

Fox & Friends attacks .@KaceyMusgraves for "preaching about gun control" with inappropriate language. pic.twitter.com/9AkHmmr8h6 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 7, 2019

Still attacking .@KaceyMusgraves, Fox guest Todd Starnes says that liberalism "kills everything it touches." pic.twitter.com/imG2zRhD9A — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 7, 2019

Earhardt’s pearl-clutching and Starnes obvious lack of knowledge of both Musgraves’ long standing liberal views throughout her career and country music itself are infuriating. It’s clear Starnes has never heard “Follow Your Arrow.” In his FoxNews.com column, Starnes warns that Musgraves had been “Dixie-Chick-a-fied,” referring to when the Dixie Chicks protested the Iraq War in the early aughts and were largely ostracized by the country music establishment. A lot has changed since 2003, but the Dixie Chicks haven’t wavered from their anti-war stance. More recently, they’ve spoken out against Trump, too. Starnes’ comments got worse later in the segment as he condescendingly offered Musgraves advice: “Don’t talk politics, sing. That’s what we pay you good money to do.”

Fox's Todd Starnes to .@KaceyMusgraves: "Just don't talk politics. Sing. That's what we pay good money to hear you do. … She has been Dixie Chick-ified." pic.twitter.com/QhQzV9aKFL — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 7, 2019

.@KaceyMusgraves is upset enough about our decades-long streak of mass shootings to use the f-word, but Ainsley Earhardt is most outraged that "she is chanting that vulgar language." pic.twitter.com/ReXVuvt9tF — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 7, 2019

But Musgraves is fine, and she’s not going to let some television dorks stop her from speaking her mind at her own concerts. Her last LP Golden Hour, which won Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammys, has been on the Billboard 200 for 50 weeks. On Monday, she responded to online pushback about her comments gracefully via Twitter.

I love keeping things about the music and usually stay out of politics publicly UNTIL it barrels past political party preference points and dangerously encroaches on fundamental human rights. It’s then not political issue anymore. It’s a matter of heart. Of humanity. Of survival. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 5, 2019

Let me be clear – I’m from Texas. I grew up around hunting and guns. There’s a time and place for that and even self protection in ways..but this is different. The system is majorly flawed and NOBODY NEEDS ANYTHING REMOTELY AUTOMATIC. PERIOD. They’re mass killing machines. https://t.co/C4JvQWykRO — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 5, 2019

Hold your politicians accountable. Hold the president accountable. Start paying attention to actual ways we can make change happen. I promise I will too ♥️ Love to anyone out there w/ fear & anxiety like me. Hold on to your loved ones & let’s all get thru this awful period alive. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 5, 2019

