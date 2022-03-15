Fox News Cameraman, Ukrainian Journalist Killed in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has claimed the lives of two more journalists, including a Fox News cameraman and a Ukrainian journalist working with the network.

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, was killed in an incident near Kyiv Monday when a vehicle carrying him and reporter Benjamin Hall was struck by incoming fire, according to an internal memo by Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott provided to VICE News.

Fox News memo on the death of its cameraman, Pierre Zakrzewski, in Ukraine. Pierre was with Ben Hall when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire. Hall remains hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/CAGB5FLwYW — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) March 15, 2022

Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, a 24-year-old producer who had been working with Fox News since last month, was also killed in the attack, according to Yonat Friling, a senior field producer for Fox News. Hall was also injured in the attack and remains hospitalized, according to Scott.

In yesterday's attack near Kyiv, we have lost a beautiful brave woman – Oleksandra Kuvshinova – Sasha. She loved music and she was funny and kind. she was 24 years old. She worked with our team for the past month and did a brilliant job.

May her memory be a blessing pic.twitter.com/QGzqV3Fy5D — Yonat Friling (Frühling) (@FrilingYonat) March 15, 2022

Scott said in a separate note to staff, provided to VICE News, that Kuvshynova was working as a freelance consultant for the network, helping them to navigate Kyiv and connect with sources. “She was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team there, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country,” Scott said of Kuvshynova, adding that colleagues remembered her for being passionate about music and the arts and being “hard-working, funny, kind, and brave.”

The deaths of Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova follow the death of journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud, who was shot and killed—purportedly by Russian troops—near Kyiv Sunday. (Renaud was making a documentary for Time. He had previously worked with VICE Media Group, winning a Peabody award for “Last Chance High.”)

The work Brent Renaud did for VICE Media Group was both passionate and invaluable, and he will be deeply missed. We wanted to share some of that work. — VICE News (@VICENews) March 14, 2022

It’s believed that Renaud and Zakrzewski are the first foreign journalists to die during the war, which began last month and has already claimed the lives of hundreds of Ukrainian civilians and caused millions of refugees to flee the country.

Zakrzewski, who’d covered the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq among other previous conflicts, was based in London and had been stationed in Ukraine since last month, Scott said.

Zakrzewski’s colleagues expressed their condolences on Twitter.

Horrible news to report: Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in the same attack that wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall. I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 15, 2022

Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more. RIP Pierre Zakrzewski. pic.twitter.com/Q6KJKCuayI — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 15, 2022

Pierre, we miss you. We are devastated. pic.twitter.com/P779HX4p2L — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 15, 2022

I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. pic.twitter.com/IvxlPWGDAl — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022

“[Zakrzewski]’s passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Scott said. “He was profoundly committed to telling the story, and his bravery, professionalism, and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet.”

