Fox News had a real normal one Thursday

Feminists doing science? Tiny bulletproof vests? Fox News, the pro-Trump news network, had a banner Thursday with segments tackling these hard-hitting topics.

Tucker Carlson pondered why feminists were allowed to “do science” in the United States in a segment on his show that discussed a 2016 behavioral science paper that posed the question “Why are men less likely than women to embrace environmentally friendly products and behaviors?”

Videos by VICE

Carlson, flabbergasted, said the paper blamed global warming on masculinity.

“How did we wind up with a country in which feminists do science?” Carlson asked.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a champion of the Green New Deal policy proposal, caught wind of the comments and said Carlson was fear-mongering around women’s rights to distract from the climate crisis.

Democracy and civil rights is how we got a country where “feminists do science.”



(Also, note how he’s drumming up fear around women’s rights to create suspicion around climate change policy. Tells you a lot.) https://t.co/yquFeP7vYp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 5, 2019

Separately, Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones wore a tiny bulletproof vest on air while touring the border with Customs and Border Enforcement officers Thursday morning.



https://twitter.com/LawrenceBJones3/status/1113763507101741056

He was immediately ridiculed for wearing the vest while reporting in a relatively safe border town, but he tried to say that CBP forced him to wear the vest that appeared to be baby-sized. Numerous border reporters noted they’d never been required to wear a vest, because the U.S. southern border is not a dangerous warzone.



This is totally ridiculous.



I have never once worn a bulletproof vest at the border, nor has CBP ever asked me to — even while on a chase with Border Patrol to apprehend migrants in remote Arizona desert in the middle of the night.



Because. The. Border. Is. Not. A. War. Zone. https://t.co/Q1V95e7N5x — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) April 4, 2019

I covered the border in #ElPaso Sector for 2yrs. This is what 5ft tall me wore on the border interviewing immigrants recently apprehended by #BorderPatrol, on int’l bridges talking to asylum seekers denied entry to the U.S., and in the desert. No vest ever. pic.twitter.com/eaUEY3ovpi — Claudia Tristán (@tristan_claudia) April 4, 2019

What is this? A vest for ants? https://t.co/WW5SfBkR1n — Jessica Luther (@jessicawluther) April 4, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez once again popped into the conversation to make fun of Jones’ “Party City” vest.



Does “live from the border” mean Party City?



Fox is really out here doing the most on a budget to make the border look more dangerous than it is 😂



h/t @jacobsoboroff pic.twitter.com/uvzIPE5jPG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 5, 2019

After weathering fierce Twitter backlash, Jones bravely wore his vest on Fox News later that evening and defended his clothing choice.



“I’m going in danger with these Border Patrol agents to report on this story,” Jones told Sean Hannity on Thursday evening. “The border patrol agent that is standing right here keeping us safe told me to put it on.”

Cover: Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York, Thursday, March 2, 2107. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

