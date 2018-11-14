Fox News is hawking a racist “Build the wall” Lego knockoff

Just in time for the holidays, there’s a new racist Lego-knockoff set on the market from a conservative toy company, and Fox News is gleefully promoting it.

“Take a look at this: A conservative company introducing a new line of toys encouraging kids to build a wall with MAGA building blocks,” co-host Jillian Mele said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning. “The set comes with a President Trump figurine and a ‘Make America Great Again’ hard hat.”

Conservative merchandise website Keep and Bear is selling the sets, which are very similar in concept and design to LEGO toys, for $30. One set shows a Trump-like LEGO figure with a hardhat standing in front of a grey brick wall. On the other side of the wall is a man in a sombrero holding maracas, clearly meant to illustrate that he is separating himself from Latin America.

The company also sells “Hillary in orange” figurines that come with “Trump sends Hillary to prison!” set. Other offerings include pro-Second Amendment merch, bibles, and toy sets for the Crusaders.



“Remember our Christian ancestors of the 11th, 12th, and 13th centuries, who embarked on a series of military expeditions to recover the Holy Land from the radical Islam?” reads a description on the website, throwing its support behind a series of historical religious wars that killed an estimated 1.7 million people. “Their mission and bravery saved Western Civilization!”

And if violent holy wars aren’t your kid’s thing, you can always get them a Chuck Norris figurine for $9.

LEGO did not immediately respond to VICE News’ request for comment about the knockoff toys. VICE News has also reached out to Chuck Norris about the use of his likeness and will update this story if he comments.