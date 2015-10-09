Fox’s Trump-Themed USA-Mexico ‘Hype’ Video is Deplorable

As if you needed any more reason to hate Fox’s soccer coverage. Aside from Gus Johnson’s abominable commentating, Fox Soccer is apparently trying to ruin all things U.S. Soccer-related—and, by extension, the whole country. The latest incident? A deplorable Donald Trump-themed ‘hype’ video.
Last month, TV Azteca came up with their own brilliant hype video, comprised of chopped-and-screwed bits of Donald Trump’s xenophobic rant of a campaign announcement speech, which simultaneously clowned Trump and the USMNT. The result wasn’t simply comedic and wry, but also empowering for a country that tethers its national pride to its national team.
For the USMNT, a team comprised of dual citizens and first-generation immigrants (several from Mexico), Fox did no favors by associating them—and any brand of nationalism—with Trump. And sorry, no, using a cutesy “bing-bong” remix isn’t enough to take the edge off of Trump’s racist sentiments.
Understandably, Twitter (including former U.S. national team player Herculez Gomez) reacted in disgust,
Perhaps the best part about the U.S. Soccer team is that it simultaneously represents an accurate reflection of America—immigrants, dual citizens, multi-lingual—and rejects the white-washed Trumpified version of it. So please, Fox, let’s not allow Trump to make the American soccer team great again, huh?