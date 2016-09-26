Fractals Become Star Nurseries in CGI Short Film ‘Light Matter’

In the fantastic fractal 3D worlds of Julius Horsthuis, light has always been a major component. But in Light Matter, Horsthuis puts illumination at the very center of his newly imagined fractal short.

As the title suggests, light seems to be the source of matter in the video. As the virtual camera drifts through an interstellar space, from certain angles it seems that matter is assembling or disassembling. More than that, it seems like the various qualities of light are producing matter as optical illusions.

Rendered in Horsthuis’s preferred software, Mandelbulb 3D, it’s an awe-inspiring CGI experience. Almost like a virtual take on the stunning visuals in Godfrey Reggio’s Qatsi trilogy—massive, slow and visually illuminating.

Light Matter from Julius Horsthuis on Vimeo.

Click here to see more of Julius Horsthuis’s work.

