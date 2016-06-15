Francesca Allen Photographed Some of the Most Exciting Women in Music Right Now

In collaboration with EE – as part of the ‘Snap Judgment‘ series – we gave photographer Francesca Allen a Huawai P9 and told her to she could shoot what she wanted. She responded with three cool little photo series of some cool London-based female acts you might not have come across before.

A few months ago I was looking for a girl band to play a show I was helping to organise, and that turned out to be a lot harder than I’d thought. I reached out to a few record labels, and sadly they were a bit embarrassed about how few female groups they represented. The music industry has historically been pretty male-dominated, but I think everyone would like to see the tide turned on that. So when I was asked to shoot something for EE, it was an obvious choice to focus on celebrating some of the amazing females I know and admire, who I believe are changing the landscape of music in London today.

Videos by VICE

DREAM WIFE





Dream Wife are an English-Icelandic three piece girl band that began as a performance piece while the members were all studying at Brighton University, made up of Alice, Bella and Icelandic singer Rakel, they play punk-esque pop. Now they’re touring all over the UK and just premiered their first EP on i-D.

YAYA BONES





YaYa Bones is a CSM graduate who works in the mediums of music and visual arts, creating several experimental EPs over the past few years. Her most recent work combines industrial techno beats with soaring operatic melodies.

ELEANOR HARDWICK/MOONBOW

Eleanor Hardwick is a photographer, visual artist, musician and DJ. With two co-produced EP’s already to her name, and her latest single premiering on i-D, Eleanor’s alias, Moonbrow, makes music that aims to question the positive and negative roles social media can have on young people. She’s also part of the DJ collective Siren, an all-female powerhouse who dedicate their show on Radar Radio to exploring the genres of techno, experimental and industrial, while also creating an inclusive space for female DJ’s to be showcased and celebrated.

These fantastic photos were taken on the Huawei P9 with the new dual lens camera co-engineered with Leica.

Head over here for more details.