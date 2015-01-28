Francisco Allendes Gets Trippy on an Exclusive New Mix

Chilean producer and DJ Francisco Allendes grew up a violinist hopping from classical to baroque to the jazzier end of the rock spectrum. He says he “knew nothing” of electronic music until his brother walked him into Santiago’s only regularly open club. It was there and then that he decided that this was the musical path for him.

Hard work and recognition at home saw him debuting on Luciano’s Cadenza label in 2009 with the hypnotically lurching “Llovizna” . That record opened doors for him and by 2010 he was resident of Ibiza’s Ushuaia before graduating to the Formentera branch of Cocoon. He now plays round the world and has dropped material for the likes of Desolat, Mood and Be As One.

Allendes’ has turned in a trippy selection of club ready twisters for us here at THUMP. “This mix is definitively not one to listen to sitting down. I mean you can do it and enjoy it but I would suggest to turn your speakers up very loud and dance with your friends. The selection of raw beats and energetic vocals will offer you a great party wherever you play it.”

