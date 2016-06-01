Francisco Lindor’s Bat Trips Him While Running Out a Grounder

So…what the hell is going on with the Cleveland Indians? Last month, shortstop Jose Ramirez got hit in the ass with his own helmet after it flew off his head in the opposite direction of where it landed. No one is really sure how it happened, but it definitely happened. The GIF is right there. And now, from last night’s game, another Indians shortstop was undone by some wacky equipment-related shenanigans.

In the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers, Francisco Lindor grounded harmlessly to second for an easy out. As he was running out the grounder, his bat decided to hitch a ride down the line and bounced around his legs a few times before getting lodged between the back of his left knee and his right shin, causing him to trip. Lindor basically juggled the bat three times with his heels while running forward until the bat finally had enough and ended things. It’s the craziest damned thing.

The Rangers wound up beating the Indians 7-3, probably because Cleveland is cursed. Sorry, dude who ate his own shirt. This might not be your year.

