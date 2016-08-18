Frank Gamble’s “Heart Speaks” Is Goddamn Banger

Here’s the what-what on Frank Gambles:

The duo first started making waves nearly a year ago thanks to the record crackled, glitchy-soul goodness of “Myths”—a riot of rippled hi-hats and clattering sticks. Inquiring minds attempting to track down the artist by email receieved this cryptic bounceback:

“Frank is currently in a meeting at Pajaros Point in the British Virgin Islands and will get back to you soon.”

Now that’s an out of office we wish we could type for real. Since then they’ve released a couple more tunes, and as far as we know they have faces, it’s just no one online’s ever seen them. Premiering below is “Heart Speaks”—by far our favorite of the four tracks. SBTRKT vibes in the verse and the a totally titanic chorus. It’s no surprise that they’ve been snapped up by LDN tastemaker label PMR—home to early releases by Jessie Ware, Julio Bashmore, Disclosure, Two Inch Punch, and more.