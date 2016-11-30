Frank Ocean, Bon Iver, Solange, and More to Play Primavera Sound 2017

Barcelona-based festival Primavera Sound 2017 takes place from May 31 to June 4 and today, the star-filled lineup was revealed. Taking place at Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum, artists announced to perform include Arcade Fire, Bon Iver, Frank Ocean, the xx, Aphex Twin, Grace Jones, Slayer, Solange, and Van Morrison, who are all at the top of the lineup. Other acts include Run the Jewels, Angel Olsen, Death Grips, Sampha, Japandroids, Skepta, King Krule, Seu Jorge performing David Bowie songs, and more. See the full lineup above.

