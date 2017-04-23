Frank Ocean Brings In Travis Scott For “Lens V2”

Moments after releasing new single “Lens” on last night’s Blonded Radio, Frank Ocean dropped “Lens V2,” featuring an extended outro with swirling piano chords and a verse from Travis Scott. Unlike Ocean, who thought around smiles and sins, Scott’s got cameras on him: “Cameras, cameras on me when I’m bent.” The verse is roughly as satisfying as a Travis Scott verse can be; it drifts around half-aimlessly. On one hand, the song doesn’t call for cohesion as much as it does melody—Scott’s got just enough of that to hold this together. On the other hand, “Lens” has a replay value that the second version lacks.

This is the second time in the span of a few weeks that Ocean has released a new single and then added a “remix” moments later. “Chanel” came with a verse from A$AP Rocky soon after its release.

Listen to “Lens V2” at the top of the page.

