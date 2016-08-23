Frank Ocean’s List of Favorite Songs Includes Aphex Twin, Daft Punk, and Kraftwerk

Frank Ocean enlisted a number of esteemed electronic producers such as Arca, James Blake, and Jamie xx to work on his two new albums, Endless and Blond, so it’s not surprising that the figures prominently in his list of all-time favorite tracks, included in the Boys Don’t Cry zine. The publication was released Saturday August 20 at Ocean’s pop-up shop locations in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and London, the same night as the release of Blond.

He’s got recent classics like Blake’s “I Never Learnt To Share” in there alongside older ones like Donna Summer’s Giorgio Moroder-produced “I Feel Love,” and even Steve Reich’s 1965 sample-based composition “It’s Gonna Rain, Part 1” makes the cut. Check it out below to see further selections from Daft Punk’s Discovery, Kraftwerk’s The Man Machine, and Aphex Twin’s Syro.

