Frank Ocean Releases His Long-Awaited New Album, ‘Blond’

After years of speculation, countless skipped deadlines, and a few weeks of ramped-up activity, Frank Ocean has finally released the much-anticipated follow-up to 2012’s Channel Orange. It’s called Blond and you can listen to it here.

Ocean released a visual album called Endless on Thursday night through Apple Music. The first track from Blond, “Nikes,” was released in the early hours of this morning. The album features contributions from Beyoncé, Jamie XX, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Rick Rubin, Tyler, The Creator, Pharrell Williams, and Yung Lean.

Videos by VICE

Ocean shared a note on his Tumblr page about the release, thanking his fans for their patience: “I HAD THE TIME OF MY LIFE MAKING ALL OF THIS,” he wrote. “THANK YOU ALL. ESPECIALLY THOSE OF YOU WHO NEVER LET ME FORGET I HAD TO FINISH. WHICH IS BASICALLY EVERY ONE OF YA’LL. HAHA. LOVE YOU.”

The Fader are reporting that the tracklist on the physical copy of Blond differs from that of the digital release. The order of the songs is different and “Nikes,” “Facebook Story,” “Self Control,” “Good Guy,” and “Close to You” are all left off.

Blond digital tracklist:

01. Nikes

02. Ivy

03. Pink + White

04. Be Yourself

05. Solo

06. Skyline To

07. Self Control

08. Good Guy

09. Nights

10. Solo (Reprise)

11. Pretty Sweet

12. Facebook Story

13. Close to You

14. White Ferrari

15. Siegfried

16. Godspeed

17. Futura Free

Follow Noisey on Twitter.