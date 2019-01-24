Frank Ocean, Stop Playing and Release Your SZA Cover

Frank Ocean, we’ve got a bone to pick with you. Sure, you made your Instagram public in November and that was a big deal. But now you’re just using it for plain ol’ evil. Early this morning, Frank teased his fans with a 15-second clip of a cover of SZA’s “The Weekend.” What are we supposed to do with 15 seconds, Frank? He sounds heavenly (as usual) with his suede vocals in place of SZA’s. His take on the Ctrl standout is prompting more questions for me? What else could he possibly be hiding? Are there any more of our faves that he’s repurposed? But, the larger question here is when can we get the full version? Don’t be this way, Frank.

https://twitter.com/blondedocean/status/1088449543102816256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1088449543102816256&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stereogum.com%2F2029686%2Ffrank-ocean-sza-cover-the-weekend-preview%2Fmusic%2F

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.

