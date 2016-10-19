Frank Ocean Went For Dinner At the White House, Took His Mum and Wore Checkerboard Vans

President Obama is leaving the White House. This is sad for a number of reasons, but since we’re a music publication lets focus on the thing most crucial to our beat: hella musicians will no longer turn up to the White House to remind us that the United States has a president who, too, likes to get turnt up.
Throughout Obama’s presidency the White House has been blessed with the presence of (cue up an 808 drumroll, please): Kendrick Lamar, Killer Mike, Jay Z, Big Sean, Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Alicia Keys, Busta Rhymes, Talib Kweli, Common, and a whole bunch of other interesting people who make the personality of British Prime Minister Theresa May resemble a pompously decaying tin more so than ever before. All of which is to say, Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper were invited to Obama’s final state dinner yesterday. Watch below.
Not entirely sure why ABC News have chosen to soundtrack this segment with an overly kitsch re-imagining of Kygo, but somewhere above (and below) you will be able to view brief yet sweet vox pops with both Ocean and Chance; with Ocean deciding to be the most Frank Ocean he could possibly be by taking his mum and wearing checkerboard Vans.