Frank Ocean Went For Dinner At the White House, Took His Mum and Wore Checkerboard Vans

​President Obama is leaving the White House. This is sad for a number of reasons, but since we’re a music publication lets focus on the thing most crucial to our beat: hella musicians will no longer turn up to the White House to remind us that the United States has a president who, too, likes to get turnt up.

Throughout Obama’s presidency the White House has been blessed with the presence of (cue up an 808 drumroll, please): Kendrick Lamar, Killer Mike, Jay Z, Big Sean, Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Alicia Keys, Busta Rhymes, Talib Kweli, Common, and a whole bunch of other interesting people who make the personality of British Prime Minister Theresa May resemble a pompously decaying tin more so than ever before​. All of which is to say, Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper were invited to Obama’s final state dinner yesterday. Watch below.​

Videos by VICE

​Not entirely sure why ABC News have chosen to soundtrack this segment with an overly kitsch re-imagining of Kygo, but somewhere above (and below) you will be able to view brief yet sweet vox pops with both Ocean and Chance; with Ocean deciding to be the most Frank Ocean he could possibly be by taking his mum and wearing checkerboard Vans.