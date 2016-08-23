Here’s All of Frank Ocean’s Favorite Songs on One Web Page

If you’ve clocked the never-ending list of artists credited on Frank Ocean’s two new albums Blond and Endless, you’ll know that our boy Frank has a music taste built for the Gods. Who else would have names like David Bowie, Kanye West, Jamie xx, Kendrick Lamar, the Beatles, Brian Eno, Yung Lean and Elliott Smith all snuggled up next to each other, on one glorious list? Who else could make an album that is so brimming with styles, influences and flourishes from such an array of decades and artists that it’s nearly impossible to pin it down, rendering it essentially genreless?
Anyway, in Frank’s new zine Boy’s Don’t Cry, he published a long list of all his favourite tracks. And because you probably don’t have Boy’s Don’t Cry yet—unless you tossed $500 at eBay—we thought we’d shove them all on one web page for your listening pleasure. So lean back, press play, and weep your way through this beautiful collection of songs that has everything from Nina Simone to Death Grips and the Cure.
FRANK SINATRA – “HOW INSENSITIVE”
SIMON & GARFUNKEL – “SCARBOROUGH FAIR”
ARVO PART – “ALINA”
DONNA SUMMER – “I FEEL LOVE”
CROSBY & NASH – “TO THE LAST WHALE”
BOBBY HUTCHERSON – “PRINTS TIE”
JOYCE MORENO – “JARDIM DOS DEUSES”
MAZZY STAR – “FADE INTO YOU”
NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS – “NO MORE SHALL WE PART”
JAMES BLAKE – “I NEVER LEARNT TO SHARE”
D’ANGELO – “ONE MO GIN”
GABOR SZABO – “THE LAST ONE TO BE LOVED”
LONNIE LISTON SMITH & THE COSMIC ECHOES – “SHADOWS”
NINA SIMONE – “IMAGES”
STEVE REICH – “IT’S GONNA RAIN”
WILLIE NELSON – “STARDUST”
TAMBO TRIO – “NOS E O MAR”
D.R.A.M. – “$”
GOLDLINK – “WHEN I DIE”
KRAFTWERK – “THE MAN MACHINE”
TONY ALLEN – “ASIKO”
JOHN MCLAUGHLIN & JOHN SURMAN – “EARTH BOUND HEARTS”